कटरीना कैफ के बाद अब शिल्पा शेट्टी ने लगाया झाड़ू, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/staff but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these. Today, I’m grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. When life gets back to normal, don’t forget to let them know that you value them. . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #stayhome #staysafe #blessed #gratitude #quarantinelife #selfisolation