कटरीना कैफ के बाद अब शिल्पा शेट्टी ने लगाया झाड़ू, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

नई दिल्ली: लॉकडाउन के चलते बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर काफी एक्टिव हो गए हैं। हर कोई घर पर रहकर अपनी वीडियोज़ को शेयर कर रहा है। कोई लोगों को जागरुक करने पर लगा हुआ है कि घर से बाहर न निकलें, तो कोई घर पर रहकर कैसे टाइम स्पेंड कर सकते हैं, ये बता रहा है। हाल ही में आपने देखा होगा कि एक्ट्रेस कटरीना कैफ (Katrina Kaif) अपने घर पर झाड़ू लगा रही थीं। अब एक और एक्ट्रेस ने झाड़ू लगाते हुए अपना एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। ये हैं बॉलीवुड की योगा गर्ल शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty)।
बर्तन धोने के बाद अब कटरीना कैफ ने लगाया झाड़ू, अर्जुन कपूर फिर बोले- कांताबेन
Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/staff but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these. Today, I’m grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. When life gets back to normal, don’t forget to let them know that you value them. . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #stayhome #staysafe #blessed #gratitude #quarantinelife #selfisolation
शिल्पा ने जताया अपने स्टाफ का आभार
जी हां, शिल्पा शेट्टी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट (Shilpa Shetty Instagram) से एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। इस वीडियो में शिल्पा अपने घर के गार्डन को झाड़ू द्वारा साफ करती नजर आ रही हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने अपने पौधों में पानी भी डाला। एक्ट्रेस ने इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा- 'मैं अपने घर के सभी स्टाफ की आभारी हूं, जिनकी वजह से हमें घर से बाहर जाने का वक्त मिल पाता है। इन लोगों की वजह से हमारी लाइफ काफी आसान हो जाती है लेकिन ये सारी चीजें हमें ऐसे मुश्किल समय में ही याद आती हैं।'
शिल्पा ने आगे कहा कि 'जब जिंदगी वापस पटरी पर आ जाएगी तो अपने घर पर काम करने वाले स्टाफ को जरूर बताएं कि तुम्हें उनकी कद्र है।' शिल्पा का ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रहा है।
🧿Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today🧿 The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. 😇 Ideally, as a ritual we would have “stepped out of the house “ for the “FIRST” time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home. It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side. Let’s use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle.🌈❤️😇 Love and Gratitude, SSK . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #20DaysOfGratefulness #gratitude #blessed #family #40days #milestones #thankful #love
सरोगेसी से जन्मी हैं समिशा
इससे पहले शिल्पा शेट्टी ने एक अपनी पूरी फैमिली की तस्वीर शेयर की थी। इस फोटो में उनकी हाल ही में जन्मीं बच्ची समिशा शेट्टी भी मौजूद हैं। एक्ट्रेस ने बताया था कि समिशा को जन्मे 40 दिन पूरे हो चुके हैं। आपको बता दें कि शिल्पा शेट्टी की बेटी समिशा सरोगेसी द्वारा जन्मी हैं।