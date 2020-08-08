Shilpa Shetty Kundra बोलीं- किस्मत से बड़ा नहीं नेपोटिज्म, धैर्य रखना पड़ता है

View this post on Instagram

Our youth is spent in shaping us for the life ahead... education, career, friendships, relationships, heartbreaks, and so much more. All of this - more or less - is common to most of us. But, as the years go by, we unlearn some things and learn some more. Maturity and pragmatism takes over our vulnerability and trust. Our experiences are unique to each one of us and they make us who we become eventually. I truly believe that our childhood & youth are given to us as tools, to shape our latter years purely through our own decisions & learnings. While it’s important to be practical & wise, it’s also crucial to have that zeal & enthusiasm intact within. To be curious about something new and look at the world with a glint of hope in your eyes... is what makes life beautiful. Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul... For that, I’m really happy that my inner child is still alive 🌈❤️ . . . . . #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #HappinessIsAStateOfMind #blessed #gratitude #happiness #zenmode