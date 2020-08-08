Shilpa Shetty Kundra बोलीं- किस्मत से बड़ा नहीं नेपोटिज्म, धैर्य रखना पड़ता है

शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) ने नेपोटिज्म, इनसाइडर-आउटसाउडर की बहस (Nepotism debate in bollywood) मुद्दे पर बात करते हुए अपने विचार साझा किए है। उन्होंने कहा हमें विश्वास और धैर्य रखना ही होता है। दुनिया में कुछ भी नामुमकिन नहीं है।
नई दिल्ली | सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत (Sushant Singh Rajput death) के बाद से बॉलीवुड में नेपोटिज्म, इनसाइडर-आउटसाउडर की बहस (Nepotism debate in bollywood) इतनी तेजी से शुरू हुई कि स्टारकिड्स के ट्रोल (Starkids trolled) होने का सिलसिला खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। हाल ही में शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) ने इस मुद्दे पर बात करते हुए अपने विचार साझा किए। उन्होंने लोगों के गुस्से पर सहमति जताते हुए कहा कि फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को लेकर लोगों की नाराजगी वो समझती है और सभी के विचारों का सम्मान (Shilpa Shetty says respects everyone emotions) करती हैं।
शिल्पा ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है लोग बहुत ज्यादा गुस्से में हैं और उसे निकालने का सिर्फ एक माध्यम सोशल मीडिया (Shilpa Shetty on social media anger for bollywood) ही है। बहुत सारे लोग अनजान हैं लेकिन वो भी बहुत हिम्मत के साथ बोल रहे हैं जो फेमस हैं। मैं ऐसी इंसान नहीं हूं जो बैठकर लोगों को जज करें। शिल्पा ने अपनी बॉलीवुड जर्नी के बारे में बात करते हुए कहा कि मुझे कोई शिकायत नहीं (Shilpa Shetty has no complains) है। बहुत सारे उतार-चढ़ाव के बावजूद और एक आउडसाउडर होने के तौर पर मैंने काफी कुछ हासिल किया है। मैं किस्मत पर बहुत ज्यादा भरोसा (Shilpa Shetty believes in fate) करती हूं। मैं खुद एक नॉन-फिल्मी बैकग्राउंड से आई और मैंने अपनी जिंदगी में बहुत मेहनत की है। अगर कोई ये कहेगा कि नेपोटिज्म किस्मत से बड़ा है तो मैं इससे सहमत (Shilpa Shetty says Nepotism can not be bigger than fate) नहीं हूं। ऐसा नहीं हो सकता। हम सब अपनी किस्मत लेकर आए हैं। अगर आपमें ताकत है और लड़ने की इच्छाशक्ति है अपने काम के लिए डालने के लिए तो आपको सफल होने से कोई नहीं रोक (Shilpa Shetty says one can succeed if have will power) सकता।
View this post on Instagram
Our youth is spent in shaping us for the life ahead... education, career, friendships, relationships, heartbreaks, and so much more. All of this - more or less - is common to most of us. But, as the years go by, we unlearn some things and learn some more. Maturity and pragmatism takes over our vulnerability and trust. Our experiences are unique to each one of us and they make us who we become eventually. I truly believe that our childhood & youth are given to us as tools, to shape our latter years purely through our own decisions & learnings. While it’s important to be practical & wise, it’s also crucial to have that zeal & enthusiasm intact within. To be curious about something new and look at the world with a glint of hope in your eyes... is what makes life beautiful. Years may wrinkle the skin, but to give up enthusiasm wrinkles the soul... For that, I’m really happy that my inner child is still alive 🌈❤️ . . . . . #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #HappinessIsAStateOfMind #blessed #gratitude #happiness #zenmode
शिल्पा ने आगे कहा कि आपको ये समझने की जरूरत है कि बहुत सारी चीजों में वक्त लगता है। कई लोगों में वो शक्ति और धैर्य नहीं होता है। मैं साईबाबा की भक्त हूं (Shilpa Shetty says I am a Sai Baba Bhakt) और हमेशा कहती हूं कि श्रद्धा और सबूरी सबसे ज्यादा जरूरी है। हमें विश्वास और धैर्य रखना ही होता है। दुनिया में कुछ भी नामुमकिन नहीं है।