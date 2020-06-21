International Yoga Day 2020: बॉलीवुड और टीवी एक्ट्रेसेस ने शेयर किए योगा फोटो-वीडियो.. बताया क्यों है जरूरी?

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 21 Jun 2020, 04:44 PM IST
International Yoga Day 2020: बॉलीवुड और टीवी एक्ट्रेसेस ने शेयर किए योगा फोटो-वीडियो.. बताया क्यों है जरूरी?
Actresses shared video on International Yoga Day 2020

International Yoga Day 2020: 21 जून को पूरे विश्व में इंटरनेशनल योगा दिवस (International Yoga Day) मनाया जा रहा है। हालांकि इस बार का छठां योगा दिवस हर बार से अलग है क्योंकि कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के कारण लोग अपने-अपने घरों में ही योगा करते नजर आए। बॉलीवुड से लेकर टीवी एक्ट्रेस योगा डे पर फैंस को फिट रहने के लिए मोटिवेट करते नजर आए।

नई दिल्ली | 21 जून को पूरे विश्व में इंटरनेशनल योगा दिवस (International Yoga Day) मनाया जा रहा है। हालांकि इस बार का छठां योगा दिवस हर बार से अलग है क्योंकि कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के कारण लोग अपने-अपने घरों में ही योगा करते नजर आए। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रखते हुए सभी ने अपने घर पर ही योगा (Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family) किया और इसके वीडियो शेयर किए। वहीं बॉलीवुड की फिट एक्ट्रेस (Actress fitness video) भी इस मामले में पीछे नहीं हैं। शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) से लेकर मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) तक फिटनेस क्वीन के नाम से जानी जाती हैं। बॉलीवुड से लेकर टीवी एक्ट्रेस योगा डे पर फैंस को फिट रहने के लिए मोटिवेट करते नजर आए।

Asato Maa Sad-Gamaya | Tamaso Maa Jyotir-Gamaya | Mrityor Maa Amritam Gamaya | Om Shanti Shanti Shanti hi || Meaning: • Keep me not in the Phenomenal World of Unreality, but make me go towards the Reality of Eternal Self, • Keep me not in the Ignorant State of Darkness, but make me go towards the Light of Spiritual Knowledge, • Keep me not in the World of Mortality, but make me go towards the World of Immortality of Self-Realization, • Om, Peace, Peace, Peace. Wishing you all a very Happy International Yoga Day. Today I’ve shared a personal ritual with you all. I've been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session, because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature... that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don't know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be. Today, I pledge to work on bettering myself every day, so I can be of service to all in this lifetime, how I was intended to be. When this acceptance comes from within, you start realizing the deeper meaning of life. Shared the mantra here along with its meaning. Hoping we can all adopt and follow it as a way of life. With Gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra . . #InternationalYogaDay #SwasthRahoMastRaho #YogaSeHiHoga #YogisOfInstagram #StayHealthyStayHappy #WorkoutAtHome #YogaAtHome

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम (Shilpa Shetty video on Yoga Day) पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। जिसमें वो मंत्र पढ़ती हुई नजर आ रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा बस यही प्रार्थना है आप सबसे कि स्वस्थ रहिए मस्त रहिए। योगा को अपनाएं क्योंकि योगा से ही होगा। शिल्पा ने इस वीडियो के साथ इंटरनेशनल योगा डे पर एक मैसेज लिखा जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि शांति मंत्र (Shilpa Om Shanti Mantra) को वो कई सालों से पढ़ रही हैं। इससे उनकी लाइफ में कई बदलाव आए हैं। उन्होंने फैंस को भी योगा के साथ इस मंत्र का मतलब समझाया है।

People who know me, they know that everyday is International Yoga Day for me. Not a lot of you know this but yoga helped me through some of the toughest moments of my life - Both personally and professionally. And I’m not talking about just yoga asanas, I’m taking about leading my life in a way that I focus on the positives, be grateful for the life I have, the people I have in my life and work every single day to get better at it. Yoga has taught me all this. This International Yoga Day, you should not just take up yoga as a workout form but as a lifestyle. As long as you have yourself, your loved ones, you have the power to overcome any obstacle. Today being Sunday, give yourself a little love. Practice yoga, cook for your family, spend the evening in conversations and just dwell in all the positivity. I wish everybody a happy international yoga day! Love, light and happiness, Malaika Arora @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement #yogawithsarva

वहीं मलाइका अरोड़ा ने योगा डे (Malaika Arora on Yoga Day) पर कुछ वीडियो शेयर किए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि योगा ने मेरी पर्सनल और प्रोफेश्नल लाइफ पूरी तरह से बदल दी है। योगा मेरे लिए बॉडी शेप में आना और फिटनेस नहीं है बल्कि ये मेरी लाइफ का जीने का तरीका। ये मेरा बेस्टफ्रेंड है।

एक्ट्रेस रकुलप्रीत ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर योग (Rakul Preet Yoga photo) करते हुए फोटो शेयर की है जिसके कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा है- योग हमारे शरीर के आकार के बारे में नहीं है, बल्कि ये हमारे जीवन के आकार के बारे में है। ये हमारी पैर की अंगुलियों को छूने के बारे में नहीं है, बल्कि आप इससे क्या सीखते हैं उसके बारे में है। हम हमेशा चीजों को कंट्रोल नहीं कर सकते हैं लेकिन अपने अंदर जरूर चीजों को नियंत्रित कर सकते हैं।

वहीं टीवी एक्ट्रेस हिना खान हमेशा ही अपनी फिटनेस का खूब ख्याल रखती हैं। योगा डे (Hina Khan shared Yoga Photo) पर भी उन्होंने अपनी कुछ फोटोज़ शेयर की हैं और लिखा- अपनी बॉडी को मूव करें और आपका माइंड बढ़ेगा, मजबूत रहेगा, आगे बढ़ेगा, बड़ा महसूस करेगा और शांत रहेगा।

