International Yoga Day 2020: बॉलीवुड और टीवी एक्ट्रेसेस ने शेयर किए योगा फोटो-वीडियो.. बताया क्यों है जरूरी?

Asato Maa Sad-Gamaya | Tamaso Maa Jyotir-Gamaya | Mrityor Maa Amritam Gamaya | Om Shanti Shanti Shanti hi || Meaning: • Keep me not in the Phenomenal World of Unreality, but make me go towards the Reality of Eternal Self, • Keep me not in the Ignorant State of Darkness, but make me go towards the Light of Spiritual Knowledge, • Keep me not in the World of Mortality, but make me go towards the World of Immortality of Self-Realization, • Om, Peace, Peace, Peace. Wishing you all a very Happy International Yoga Day. Today I’ve shared a personal ritual with you all. I've been chanting the Shanti Mantra after every yoga session, because it helps me tell the Universe, our guiding force in nature... that I surrender to the will of nature. I accept that I don't know it all and I want to be drawn towards a better existence. I understand how limited my knowledge is of my own being and ask to be connected to all elements of nature in the way that humans were meant to be. Today, I pledge to work on bettering myself every day, so I can be of service to all in this lifetime, how I was intended to be. When this acceptance comes from within, you start realizing the deeper meaning of life. Shared the mantra here along with its meaning. Hoping we can all adopt and follow it as a way of life. With Gratitude Shilpa Shetty Kundra . . #InternationalYogaDay #SwasthRahoMastRaho #YogaSeHiHoga #YogisOfInstagram #StayHealthyStayHappy #WorkoutAtHome #YogaAtHome