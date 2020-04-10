शिल्पा के बेटे के हाथ में नानी ने बनाई भगवान शिव की तस्वीर, बेटी ने वीडियो शेयर कर लिखा इमोशनल मैसेज

View this post on Instagram

The first thing about gratitude is to acknowledge it and second is remember it even in the future. Our parents have done so much for us, the love, the hard work, the sacrifices... We cannot - for a single second - forget how much they’ve done. We live in a different “YUG”, where we lead such fast-paced lives and live in the present forgetting the past... But it’s only human to err. THIS (Lockdown) is a great time to introspect and appreciate how much our parents have done for us in the past. The least we can do NOW is show them love. This TIME is priceless; I was fortunate to have my maternal grandma with me in my formative years and I feel sooo overjoyed to see my son have these moments with my mom. Thank you, Mom... for all and more... always! We are truly lucky and blessed. Only gratitude ❤️🧿❤️ @sunandashetty10 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day15 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #Mother #son #family