शिल्पा के बेटे के हाथ में नानी ने बनाई भगवान शिव की तस्वीर, बेटी ने वीडियो शेयर कर लिखा इमोशनल मैसेज

नई दिल्ली | लॉकडाउन के बीच बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी कुंद्रा अपने फैंस को बिल्कुल भी निराश नहीं कर रही हैं। वो कॉमेडी वीडियो से लेकर फिटनेस और इंस्पिरेश्नल वीडियो भी साझा करती रहती हैं। अब रिसेन्टली उन्होंने अपने बेटे वियान और उनकी मां की बॉन्डिंग का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए पेरेंट्स के लिए एक इमोश्नल मैसेज लिखा। वीडियो में शिल्पा की मां और वियान की नानी सुनंदा शेट्टी पोते के हाथ में भगवान शिव की तस्वीर को बनाती दिखाई दीं। जिसको देखते हुए शिल्पा ने भी एक दिल छू लेने वाला मैसेज लिख दिया। फैंस इस वीडियो को बेहद पसंद कर रहे हैं।
View this post on Instagram
The first thing about gratitude is to acknowledge it and second is remember it even in the future. Our parents have done so much for us, the love, the hard work, the sacrifices... We cannot - for a single second - forget how much they’ve done. We live in a different “YUG”, where we lead such fast-paced lives and live in the present forgetting the past... But it’s only human to err. THIS (Lockdown) is a great time to introspect and appreciate how much our parents have done for us in the past. The least we can do NOW is show them love. This TIME is priceless; I was fortunate to have my maternal grandma with me in my formative years and I feel sooo overjoyed to see my son have these moments with my mom. Thank you, Mom... for all and more... always! We are truly lucky and blessed. Only gratitude ❤️🧿❤️ @sunandashetty10 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day15 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #Mother #son #family
शिल्पा शेट्टी कुंद्रा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें उनकी मां और बेटे वियान की बॉन्डिंग साफ नजर आ रही है। नानी पोते के हाथ पर भगवान शिव का स्केच बना रही हैं। इसी बीच शिल्पा ने भी अपने हाथ का स्वास्तिक भी दिखाया। शिल्पा ने इस वीडियो के साथ एक पोस्ट लिखा- हमारे पेरेंट्स ने हम लोगों के बहुत कुछ करते हैं- प्यार, मेहनत और त्याग। हम एक सेकेंड के लिए भी ये भूल नहीं सकते उन्होंने हमारे लिए कितना किया है। हम एक दूसरे युग में रह रहे हैं जहां काम की जल्दी है, जहां हम आज में जीत हैं कल को भूल जाते हैं। लेकिन ये लॉकडाउन का समय बहुत बढ़िया है ये समझने के लिए और धन्यवाद करने के लिए कि हमारे पेरेंट्स ने हम लोगों के लिए कितना कुछ किया है। हम जो कर सकते हैं वो है उन्हें प्यार देना। मैं लकी थी कि मैंने अपनी दादी के साथ वक्त बिताया और मैं बहुत खुशी महसूस करती हूं मेरे बेटे को मेरी मां के साथ इन पलों को अच्छे से बिताते हुए। हर चीज के लिए आपका बहुत धन्यवाद मां। हम बहुत लकी और सौभाग्यशाली हैं।
View this post on Instagram
One of the greater joys of life is to see your efforts coming to fruition in this circle of life; whether it is about starting a new venture, seeing your child grow up or just the plants you nurture bearing vegetables and fruits for you to enjoy. Planted these seeds in pots 4 months ago and was thrilled to see brinjals and chillies ready to be harvested 🍆🌶😍 As they say, what you sow, so you shall reap. Clean organic produce. Same with your thoughts actually, think clean and positive; and the fruits those thoughts manifest into will be beautiful. C’est la vie! Mother Nature never fails to amaze me. Today, I’m grateful for the fresh produce and for nature’s many blessings... Oh also, the Baingan Ka Bharta we had for lunch was delicious 😍 . . . . . #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day13 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona #MotherNature #throwback
शिल्पा का ये वीडियो काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है। इससे पहले शिल्पा ने अपने घर की सब्जी के दर्शन करवाए थे। वो और उनका बेटा वियान बैगन तोड़ने हुए नजर आए थे। शिल्पा ने इसी बीच डांस भी किया था।