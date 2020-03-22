जनता कर्फ्यू को लेकर शिल्पा शेट्टी ने किया बड़ा ऐलान, शाम 4 बजे बताएंगी कैसे कोरोना वायरस से बचें

नई दिल्ली | पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा जनता कफर्यू (Janata Curfew) के ऐलान के बाद आज यानी 22 मार्च को सभी से इसका समर्थन करने की अपील की जा रही है। बॉलीवुड स्टार्स भी लगातार इसको लेकर जागरुकता फैला रहे हैं और घर पर रहने की अपील कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और फिटनेस आइकॉन शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) ने एक बड़ा ऐलान कर दिया है। शिल्पा ने कहा कि घर पर रहकर आप अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर कोई बहाना नहीं बना सकते हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए कौन से योगा करने चाहिए इसके बारे में शाम 4:00 बजे बताने की जानकारी दी है। अपने सभी सोशल मीडिया हैंडल्स पर शिल्पा ऐसे योगासन बताएंगी जो आपकी इम्यूनिटी को स्ट्रॉन्ग रखेगा।
It’s time for us to stand together... separately! Tune in tomorrow at 4 pm to 4.30 pm IST for a LIVE Yoga session with me on Instagram, Facebook, Helo, and the @shilpashettyapp! You can learn some beneficial breathing techniques and yoga asanas that will help you build a stronger immune system. Look forward to seeing you tomorrow! ~ To tune in to the LIVE on the app, head to my InstaStories! ~ @kiren.rijiju . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #fitindiamovement #staysafe #stayhome #covid19 #yoga #yogasehihoga #yogisofinstagram #immunitybuilding
शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) ने Covid 19 से लड़ने के लिए पॉजिटिव बने रहने की अपील की। शिल्पा 22 मार्च को शाम 4 बजे से लाइव रहेंगी और कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) से लड़ने के लिए ऐसे योगासन (Shilpa Shetty Live Yoga) बताएंगी जो आपकी इम्यूनिटी को बढ़िया रखेगा। शिल्पा ने इस जानकारी का वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि घर पर रहकर भी आप खुद को फिट रख सके।
In times like these, it's important to stay fit, active, and healthy. Join me on Sunday, 22nd March at 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm IST as I go LIVE on Instagram-Facebook-Helo (@theshilpashetty) and on the @ShilpaShettyApp to show you some beneficial and helpful yoga asanas. You can watch, learn, and practice it from the comfort of your homes. Remember, staying indoors shouldn't be an excuse for deviating from your fitness routine. Swasth raho, mast raho! ~ @kiren.rijiju . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndiaMovement #ImmunityBooster #yoga #JantaCurfew #yogisofinstagram #yogasehihoga #staysafe #stayhome #COVID19 #SelfIsolation
बता दें कि शिल्पा शेट्टी (Shilpa Shetty) सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। अक्सर उनके टिकटॉक वीडियोज़ वायरल होते रहते हैं। हाल ही में शिल्पा शेट्टी ने कोरोना वायरस को लेकर हाथ धोने का एक वीडियो भी साझा किया था। शिल्पा के पति राज कुंद्रा के साथ भी कई वीडियोज़ वायरल होते रहते हैं।
I truly believe what can’t be cured, must be endured; and endure it, I will! Keeping yourself busy, sticking to a clean diet, and staying fit even when there are enough reasons to not do so, is an example of discipline. It’s most needed to keep you on track and not sweep over all your progress. So, to make the most of my time off work and at home, I’ve been whipping up something new almost every day. Today, I’ve made the Granola Bars at home. It’s easy-to-make and is a lot quicker than regular cakes and bars too. Here’s how you can make it at home too! Ingredients: * 1.1/2cups rolled oats * 1/2 tsp salt * 1/2cup oat flour, or process oats in a blender to make your own * 1/4 cup chia seeds * 1/4 cup shredded coconut( dry) * 1/4 cup chopped, dried cranberries * 3 tbspoons pistachios * 1/4 cup almond butter * 1/2 cup raw agave or honey * 4 tbspoons coconut sugar * 1 mashed banana * 1 tsp pure vanilla extract Instructions: 1. Line an 8-inch pan with parchment paper. Set aside. 2. If you wish to bake the bars, preheat oven to 350 F. 3. Stir together all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk liquid ingredients together in a separate bowl, then stir wet into dry. 4. Transfer to the prepared pan. 5. Smooth down firmly, using a second sheet of parchment or wax paper. Press down as hard as you can. 6. For no-bake healthy granola bars, chill until firm. (The no-bake option is also firmer if you use coconut oil.) 7. For baked granola bars, cook on the center rack for 18 minutes, then press down firmly again. Let cool completely before cutting into bars. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #weekendvibes #staysafe #stayhome #selfisolation #BakingGoodness #eathealthy