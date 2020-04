हाउसवाइफ्स के सपोर्ट में बोलीं शिल्पा शेट्टी, कहा- अगली बार किसी गृहणी से मत पूछना कि.. देखें वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

Kabhi kabhi hum bhool jaate hain, Jo paani thehra hota hai, Dekh ke kabhi pataa nahin chalta ke.. Woh kitna gehra hota hai... ~ I don’t know who this lady is, but her words have some soul-stirring powers. What a homemaker does through the day is a complete masterclass on multi-tasking. Sometimes, when we get habituated with this perfect routine, we don’t realize how much effort goes into managing it singlehandedly. Toh agli baar... kisi grihini se mat puchiyega ki aap ghar baithe baithe kya karte ho. Be considerate, be supportive, and be helpful if u can. Saashtaang dandavat Pranaam to all the homemakers, every woman... what you do is admirable 👏🏽 . . . . . #COVID19stories #IndiaFightsCorona #homemakers #respect #gratitude #blessed #womanpower