Shilpa Shetty ने Akshay Kumar को लेकर किया था बड़ा खुलासा, ब्रेकअप को लेकर बताई हैरान करने वाली सच्चाई..

Extremely humbled and honoured to receive the Champions of Change, 2019 award from our former President Shri #pranabmukherjee ji in Delhi today . Will continue to do my duties a proud and responsible Indian citizen and urge all of you to do your bit in making our country cleaner and greener too. Positive clean thoughts create positive and happy people and surroundings . #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan #Winner #ootd #style #Indian #fashion #lookoftheday #workmode #eventdiaries