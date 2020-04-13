शिल्पा शेट्टी का वीडियो: लॉकडाउन में घरों में बंद रहने से अकड़ गया है शरीर तो करें ये योगासन

शिल्पा शेट्टी योग की सीडी लॉन्च कर चुकी हैं। वह अपने फैंस को आनलाइन योगा टिप्स और रेसिपी टिप्स भी देती हैं। हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान योगा सिखाने की मुहिम भी शुरू की है।
मुंबई। लॉकडाउन में लोग घरों में रहने को मजबूर हैं। ऐसे में शारीरिक व्यायाम ना के बराबर हो रहा है। इससे शरीर में जकड़न जैसी समस्या होना आम है। इसी समस्या के हल के लिए एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी ने एक योगासान करने का सुझाव दिया है।
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
अभिनेत्री शिल्पा शेट्टी ने खुद के योगासन का वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें वह सूर्य नमस्कार करती नजर आ रही हैं। इस वीडियो के कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा,'का कहना है कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान ज्यादा दिनों तक घरों में रहने से शरीर में जकड़न बढ़ सकती है। शरीर में लचीलापन लाने के लिए सबसे अच्छा तरीका है सूर्य नमस्कार के कुछ स्टेप्स करना। ये एक सम्पूर्ण वर्कआउट है। इसे और अधिक फायदेमंद बनाने के लिए मैंने कुछ अलग भी इसमें जोड़ा है। अगर आपके शरीर में कोई चोट नहीं है और आपका शरीर अलाउ करता है तो इसे आपको भी करना चाहिए।'
In association with the #FitIndia movement, the @shilpashettyapp has made its premium ‘21-day Weight Loss program’ absolutely FREE for all new and existing users. To help you stay relaxed and calm in these days, the ‘Meditation for Relaxation program’ will also be FREE for all users. Invest your time in your physical and mental health during this 21-day lockdown and this pandemic engulfing us. I’m doing my bit to make sure you don’t let your health and fitness take a backseat. Will you do your bit too? ~ Thank you, Sir @kiren.rijiju! @official.fitindia ~ Stay at home, stay safe, and stay fit. To download the Shilpa Shetty App, head to my InstaStories! . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndiaMovement #GetFit2020 #staysafe #stayhome #stayfit
एक्ट्रेस ने आगे लिखा,' इससे कंधा और शरीर मजबूत होता है। साथ ही पीठ का लचीलापन, शक्ति और सहन करने की क्षमता बढ़ती है। यह शरीर की कैलोरी को बर्न करने में भी मददगार है। इसलिए इसे एक दिन के गेप में 8 से 16 बार कर सकते हैं। इससे फैट घटाने और शरीर के मेटाबॉलिज्म को बढ़ाने में मदद मिलती है।
Today, even my Monday is a “SONDAY“. Mommy + Son motivation = Monday motivation?! My competition is in house😅🧿💪😇 Have to work really hard, 😈🤷🏽♀️🙏 It’s never too late guys... Your time is NOW or NEVER. . . . . . #mondaymotivation #momandson #sonday #fitspiration #inspiration #fitness #health #gratitude #swasthrahomastraho #fitindia #GetFit2020
