कोरोना संक्रमित एक्ट्रेस Shrenu Parikh का खुलासा, Covid 19 से संक्रमित होने पर पढ़ती थी हनुमान चालीसा..

My Dearest extended family, friends n my well wishers! I just don't know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. . By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital. . Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. . May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound. . PS forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week! ❤️❤️❤️