सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को सलमान खान के साथ मिली फिल्म! जानिए इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

Sunita Adhikari
| Updated: 20 Feb 2020, 01:32:51 PM (IST)
सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला को सलमान खान के साथ मिली फिल्म! जानिए इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

  • 'बिग बॉस 13' की ट्रॉफी को सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने अपने नाम किया। जिसके बाद खबर आ रही थी कि सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) सलमान खान के साथ उनकी फिल्म में काम करेंगे।

नई दिल्ली: 'बिग बॉस 13' ने इस बार टीआरपी लिस्ट पर अपना कब्जा जमा के रखा था। इस सीजन के हिट होने का क्रेडिट अगर किसी को जाता है तो वो हैं इस कंटेस्टेंट। ये तो सभी जानते हैं कि 'बिग बॉस 13' की ट्रॉफी को सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने अपने नाम किया। जिसके बाद खबर आ रही थी कि सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला (Sidharth Shukla) सलमान खान के साथ उनकी फिल्म में काम करेंगे। जिस फिल्म को लेकर बात हो रही थी वो और कोई नहीं बल्कि सलमान खान (Salman Khan) की 'राधे: योर मोस्ट वॉन्टेड हीरो' (Radhe: Your Most Wanted Hero) है। लेकिन इसकी सच्चाई कुछ और ही है।

दरअसल, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के फिल्म में काम करने को लेकर 'राधे: योर मोस्ट वॉन्टेड हीरो' से जुड़े एक सूत्र ने इन सभी खबरों को झूठा बता दिया है। फिल्म से जुड़े सूत्र ने बताया कि "राधे' की शूटिंग चार से पांच दिनों में पूरी हो जाएगी। ऐसे में हम उन्हें शूटिंग में भाग लेने के लिए कैसे कह सकते हैं। इस तरह की कई अफवाहें हैं, जो कि सच नहीं है।" इससे ये साफ है कि सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला अभी तो सलमान खान के साथ कोई मूवी नहीं कर रहे हैं। इससे उनके फैंस का दिल जरूर टूटने वाला है।

आपको बता दें कि जब से सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला ने 'बिग बॉस 13' का खिताब जीता है, तब से ही उनके फैंस काफी खुश हैं। ट्विटर पर अभी भी #TwitterKingSid ट्रेंड कर रहा है। वहीं बात करें अगर सलमान खान की फिल्म 'राधे: योर मोस्ट वॉन्टेड हीरो' (Radhe: Your Most Wanted Hero) तो ये ईद के खास मौके पर रिलीज होने वाली है। इस फिल्म में सलमान खान के अलावा रणदीप हुड्डा और एक्ट्रेस दिशा पटानी भी अहम भूमिका में हो सकती हैं। इस फिल्म को प्रभू देवा डायरेक्ट करेंगे।

