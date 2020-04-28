सोना मोहपात्रा ने इस वजह से ठुकरा दिया था शाहरुख का सॉन्ग 'जालिमा', अब बनाया इसी का रीक्रिएटेड वर्जन

View this post on Instagram

Few know that I had been called to sing the last few lines of the film version but couldn’t fathom why only the last few lines were reserved for the female voice considering it was a romantic duet! So I made a solo female reprise which didn’t find a place in the soundtrack & also decided to create this in-house video with some interesting ‘gender-political’ messaging about the state of the music industry some time ago with the help of talented young artist @desigulab who has shot, edited & created this video. The SONA stickers by Wamika Kapoor. Hoping this spreads cheer & even some laughs to drive away the lockdown blues. This DIY video should be taken with a pinch of salt although any good or dark comedy does come from a truthful place; our film-music has completely sidelined the strong solo female voice in the last decade & it’s time for all of us to notice. Lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya & Guitars by Shon Pinto. Music Arrangement @omgrownindia , Song by Jam 8 for Raees Film