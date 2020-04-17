सोना मोहपात्रा ने रंगोली का अकाउंट सस्पेंड करने को बताया गलत, कहा- रेप की धमकियां देने वाले अकाउंट नहीं हटाए

| Updated: 17 Apr 2020, 03:57 PM IST
सोना मोहपात्रा ने रंगोली का अकाउंट सस्पेंड करने को बताया गलत, कहा- ट्वीटर ने मुझे रेप की धमकियां देने वाले अकाउंट नहीं हटाए

सोना ने कहा,' मैंने कुछ घिनौने ट्वीट्स को अभी-अभी देखा है। जिन ट्वीटर अकाउंट्स से मेरे रेप की धमकियां मिली थीं, वे आज भी मौजूद हैं, जिससे मुझे यकीन हो गया है कि इन बेवकूफों को और भी मदद मिल रही है।

मुंबई। कंगना रानौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का ट्वीटर अकाउंट सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। इस पर लोगों ने अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। सिंगर सोना मोहपात्रा ने भी इसे गलत करार दिया है। सिंगर ने अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता की बात करते हुए रंगोली के अकाउंट को सस्पेंड करने की बजाय आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट को हटाने की बात कही है।

 

सोना ने अपनी पोस्ट में कहा,' मैंने अपनी टाइमलाइन पर पढ़ा कि कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का अकाउंट ट्विटर ने सस्पेंड कर दिया है। हो सकता है कि मैं उनकी सभी बातों से सहमत नहीं, लेकिन इस वक्त उनके साथ मैं उनके साथ उनकी अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी के लिए खड़ी हूं।'

सिंगर ने अगले ट्वीट में कहा कि हमने दूसरों की राय को सुनना बंद कर दिया है। आगे बढ़ने लिए ये सबसे खराब तरीका है। ट्वीटर उनके खराब ट्वीट को डिलीट कर सकता था। उसके पूरे अकाउंट को हटाने से घृणा का माहौल बढ़ेगा।

इसके बाद किए ट्वीट मेें सोना ने कहा,' मैंने कुछ घिनौने ट्वीट्स को अभी-अभी देखा है। जिन ट्वीटर अकाउंट्स से मेरे रेप की धमकियां मिली थीं, वे आज भी मौजूद हैं, जिससे मुझे यकीन हो गया है कि इन बेवकूफों को और भी मदद मिल रही है। मुझे कैंसिल कल्चर में यकीन नहीं।'

