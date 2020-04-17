सोना मोहपात्रा ने रंगोली का अकाउंट सस्पेंड करने को बताया गलत, कहा- रेप की धमकियां देने वाले अकाउंट नहीं हटाए

मुंबई। कंगना रानौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का ट्वीटर अकाउंट सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। इस पर लोगों ने अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। सिंगर सोना मोहपात्रा ने भी इसे गलत करार दिया है। सिंगर ने अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता की बात करते हुए रंगोली के अकाउंट को सस्पेंड करने की बजाय आपत्तिजनक ट्वीट को हटाने की बात कही है।

Yes it is.I saw that hideous tweet just now.The rape threats I get from people here with twitter letting the handles remain has made me believe that showcasing those morons helps more.

I do not believe in a cancel culture. As any kind of liberal I expect you to understand. https://t.co/xZixSmw0Yk — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

सोना ने अपनी पोस्ट में कहा,' मैंने अपनी टाइमलाइन पर पढ़ा कि कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल का अकाउंट ट्विटर ने सस्पेंड कर दिया है। हो सकता है कि मैं उनकी सभी बातों से सहमत नहीं, लेकिन इस वक्त उनके साथ मैं उनके साथ उनकी अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी के लिए खड़ी हूं।'

-We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That’s the worst formula for any progress.

- Twitter could ‘force delete’ her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw)

- ‘Canceling’ her all together only invites more such hate. https://t.co/lO6qfMM6b5 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

सिंगर ने अगले ट्वीट में कहा कि हमने दूसरों की राय को सुनना बंद कर दिया है। आगे बढ़ने लिए ये सबसे खराब तरीका है। ट्वीटर उनके खराब ट्वीट को डिलीट कर सकता था। उसके पूरे अकाउंट को हटाने से घृणा का माहौल बढ़ेगा।

Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha 🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

इसके बाद किए ट्वीट मेें सोना ने कहा,' मैंने कुछ घिनौने ट्वीट्स को अभी-अभी देखा है। जिन ट्वीटर अकाउंट्स से मेरे रेप की धमकियां मिली थीं, वे आज भी मौजूद हैं, जिससे मुझे यकीन हो गया है कि इन बेवकूफों को और भी मदद मिल रही है। मुझे कैंसिल कल्चर में यकीन नहीं।'