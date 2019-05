शादी की पहली सालगिरह पर सोनम ने आनंद आहूजा के लिए शेयर किया बेहद भावुक वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

My Darling @anandahuja no one makes me feel as loved and cherished as you do. The kind of confidence and fulfilment I get from our relationship is unprecedented. I drowned myself in stories and lived in my dreams my whole life, And you came into my life and pulled me into a reality which was actually as beautiful as the best fairytale ever. You are, my ever after. I love you sweetheart happy anniversary. 🎥 @reelsandframes (a special thanks to my darling youngun @lisamishramusic for giving a voice to my fairytale it was the most beautiful surprise and heartfelt gratitude to Anand rathi for making this sweet video for me!)