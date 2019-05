SOTY 2 First day box office collection: पहले दिन इतना कमा सकती है 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2'

View this post on Instagram

Can’t tell you how much this song means to me! Its the first thing we ever shot on SOTY2 and to now share it with all of you feels so special :) #JattLudhiyaneDa song out today! #3DaysToSOTY2 @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @tigerjackieshroff @ananyapanday @punitdmalhotra @dharmamovies @foxstarhindi @zeemusiccompany #SOTY2