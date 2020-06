सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत पर सनी लियोनी ने जताया दुख, डिप्रेशन को लेकर लोगों से की ये अपील

View this post on Instagram

I feel so sad to hear this news today. Didn’t know what to say or write because of this over whelming feeling of sadness for someone I did not know. (Trying to understand why still) I see a lot of people giving advice to people about depression and staying positive. Well sometimes it’s impossible to smile...impossible to laugh...to see or feel happiness...to find the good. We all have these feelings but there are some that can’t move forward and turn the page. So to say “stay positive” I feel is a little insensitive to those people that need professional help or the help from their friends and family. I’m sorry @sushantsinghrajput that your last option in this world was to take your own life. But I hope you found the happiness you deserve even though the ones you left behind will forever be sad you are no more. My love and heart goes to the family and friends who will never see you again. God bless you and your family. RIP