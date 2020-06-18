Sushant Singh Rajput की मौत के बाद एकता कपूर पर हुई FIR, अपना नाम देखकर भड़क उठीं टीवी क्वीन

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 18 Jun 2020, 02:57 PM IST
  • सुशांत (sushant singh rajput suicide )की आत्महत्या को परिजन ने बताया हत्या
  • सुशांत को आत्महत्या करने के लिए डाला गया था दबाव

नई दिल्ली। टीवी के छोटे पर्दे से लेकर बड़ा पर्दे तक में अपनी धाक जमाने वाले एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput death)की मौत के बाद बवाल बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। सुशांत की आत्महत्या(sushant singh rajput suicide) से अब अफवाहों का भी बाजार गर्म हैं। जहां एक ओर उनके परिजन उनकी मौत को आत्महत्या नही बल्कि हत्या बता रहे है तो वहीं बहुत से लोगों का दावा है कि सुशांत (RIPsushant singh rajput) को आत्महत्या करने के लिए दबाव डाला गया था।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, सुशांत की मौत के बाद अब बिहार कोर्ट में बॉलीवुड के कुछ महान सितारों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है, जिनमें सलमान खान से लेकर करण जौहर, संजय लीला भंसाली और एकता कपूर तक का नाम भी शामिल है। एकता कपूर (FIR on Ekta Kapoor ) का नाम जैसे ही सामने आया को वह इसे देख भड़क उठी। और उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया।

View this post on Instagram

Thanku for the case for not casting sushi....when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! [email protected] family n frns mourn in peace! Truth [email protected] CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!! credit: @jagranenglishnews... A police case has been filed against eight people including Bollywood directors @karanjohar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and @ektarkapoor along with actor @beingsalmankhan in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday . "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step," Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha was quoted as saying . . . #sushantsinghrajput #sushantsinghrajputdeath #sushantsinghrajpurrip #jagranenglish #instawithjagranenglish #ripsushantsinghrajputsir💔🙏 #ripsushant #ripsushantsinghrajput🙏 #ripsushantsinghrajput💔 #ripsushantsinghrajput🙏🙏 #ripsushantsinghrajput #sushantnomore #salmankhan #salmankhanfans #salmankhanswag #salmankhanmerijaan #salmankhanfilms #salman #salmankhanfanclub #salmankhanfc #karanjohar #karanjoharfilm #karanjoharupdates #karanjoharfan

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on

बॉलीवुड (Bollywood) एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन (Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide) की मौत के बाद अब बॉलीवुड में भाइ-भतीजावाद का मामला तूल पकड़ रहा है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स सेलेकर यूजर्स तक इस मामले को जमकर उठा रहे हैं। और इसी मामले में मुजफ्फरपुर कोर्ट ने इसी मामले पर बॉलीवुड के 8 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। इस मामले में अपना नाम सामने आने के बाद एकता कपूर (FIR on Ekta Kapoor ) ने गुस्सा जाहिर किया है।

एकता (Ekta Kapoor instagram post) ने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट पर एक लंबा नोट लिखते हुए कहा है कि, 'सुशी (सुशांत सिंह राजपूत) को कास्ट न करने को लेकर मेरे खिलाफ केस करने के लिए शुक्रिया। वह भी तब जबकि मैंने ही उन्हें लॉन्च किया था। मैं बता नहीं सकती कि इस तरह से मेरा नाम घसीटने से मुझे कितना ज्यादा दुख हुआ है। प्लीज सुशांत के दोस्तों और परिवारवालों को शांति से उनके जाने का दुख मनाने दो। सच जल्द ही सामने आ जाएगा।इस पर बिल्कुल भी विश्वास नहीं होता।'

दरअसल, वकील सुधीर कुमार ओझा ने करण जौहर, संजय लीला भंसाली, सलमान खान, एकता कपूर समेत 8 लोगों के खिलाफ ये केस आईपीसी की धारा 306, 109, 504 और 506 के तहत दर्ज कराया है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाए हैं कि सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को के सामने ऐसे हालात कर दिए गए थे कि उन्हें सुसाइड जैसा कदम उठाने को मजबूर किया गया जोकि एक तरह से हत्या है। बता दे कि सुसांत सिंह को करीबन 7 फिल्मों से हटा दिया गया था। इसके अलावा उनकी कुछ और फिल्में रिलीज नहीं हुई थीं। जिसके चलते वो काफी दिनों से परेशान चल रहे थे।

