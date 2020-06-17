Sushant के निधन के बाद उनकी दरियादिली आई सामने, केरल और असम बाढ़ के बाद दान दिए थे करोड़ों रुपए

View this post on Instagram

Director Charudutt Acharya REVEALS a secret about Sushant Singh Rajput that no one knew! Here's what he said "From 2014 to 2019, my father was the Governor of the state of Nagaland. In 2018, a massive flood had ravaged the state. The government of Nagaland had put out an appeal to all the citizens of the country to donate to the CM's Flood Relief Fund. At that time, Sushant was shooting in Delhi. He quietly came to Dimapur, the commercial capital of Nagaland, and handed over a cheque of 1.25 crores to the CM Neiphiu Rio. (pictures attached). There was no fanfare. There was no major publicity. (He had made a similar quiet donation of 1.25 crores to the Kerala CM's Fund too). Later, he called my father in Kohima and spoke quite warmly. My father thanked him for his kind and large hearted gesture and invited him to Kohima. Sushant expressed his desire to visit Kohima too. But the journey from Dimapur to Kohima is only by road and takes four hours. And in the flood situation, it could have taken much longer. And Sushant had to rush back to Delhi for his shoot. So he returned to Delhi from Dimapur itself, promising to visit Kohima and the rest of the state, someday soon. That never happened. And now, most unfortunately, will not happen ever. But the people of Nagaland and the Government of Nagaland will remember Sushant Singh Rajput for ever. Yeh hoti hai asli hero ki entry." #SushantSinghRajput #RIPSushant