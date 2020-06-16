Sushant singh rajput:- चांद पर खरीदा था प्लॉट, स्पेस और ग्रहों में थी सुशांत की रूचि

By: Subodh Tripathi
| Published: 16 Jun 2020, 03:14 PM IST
sushant singh rajput

चांद पर खरीदा था प्लॉट, स्पेस और ग्रहों में थी सुशांत की रूचि

बॉलीवुड के उभरते हुए सितारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने 14 जून को फांसी लगाकर अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली है। वह एक एक्टर होने के साथ ही इंजीनियर, क्रिकेटर और एक अच्छे इंसान थे । उनके इतनी कम उम्र में दुनिया छोड़कर चले जाने से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से लेकर आमजन तक सभी में शोक की लहर छा गई है। हर कोई इस दुखद घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर स्तब्ध रह गया। क्योंकि एक उभरता हुआ सितारा अब इस दुनिया में नहीं रहा है।

बॉलीवुड में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत पहले ऐसे अभिनेता थे जिनका चांद पर भी प्लॉट था। उन्होंने 2018 में चांद पर जमीन खरीदी थी, जिस पर नजर रखने के लिए वे दूरबीन भी ले आए थे, उनके पास एक एडवांस टेलीस्कोप 14X00 था, उन्होंने वर्ष 2015 में पाली हिल में करीब 20 करोड़ में एक पेंटहाउस खरीदा था ।वे अपने घर के लिविंग रूम को ट्रैवलिंग रूम कहते थे, क्योंकि घर की दीवारों पर लगी पेंटिंग से लेकर एंटीक आइटम तक घर का हर कोना नॉस्टैल्जिक और फ्यूचरिस्टिक दोनों झलक दिखाता था। उनके घर में एक बड़ा टेलीस्कोप है। जिसे वे टाइम मशीन कहते थे। इससे वे अलग-अलग ग्रहों के गैलेक्सी को घर बैठे देखते रहते थे।

सुशांत कार और बाइक के भी शौकीन थे। उनके पास 1.5 करोड़ कीमती मसेराटी क्वाट्रोपोर्टो लग्जरी कार थी। वहीं करीब 25 लाख रुपये कीमती बीएमडब्ल्यू k13008, 170 बीएचपी पॉवर की बाइक थी।

आपको बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह अभिनेता होने के साथ एक इंजीनियर भी थे। उन्होंने एई में ऑल इंडिया में 7 वीं रैंक हासिल की थी। जिसके चलते उनकी स्पेस और ग्रहों में काफी रुचि थी।।वह सोशल मीडिया पर अधिकतर इस सब्जेक्ट से जुड़ी पोस्ट ही शेयर करते थे। उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर पृथ्वी, टेलीस्कोप, डार्क एनर्जी आदि से जुड़े कई फोटो शेयर किए थे।

Wow just look at this beauty! 🔭 #lookingUp

