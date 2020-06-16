Sushant singh rajput:- चांद पर खरीदा था प्लॉट, स्पेस और ग्रहों में थी सुशांत की रूचि

चांद पर खरीदा था प्लॉट, स्पेस और ग्रहों में थी सुशांत की रूचि
बॉलीवुड के उभरते हुए सितारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने 14 जून को फांसी लगाकर अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली है। वह एक एक्टर होने के साथ ही इंजीनियर, क्रिकेटर और एक अच्छे इंसान थे । उनके इतनी कम उम्र में दुनिया छोड़कर चले जाने से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से लेकर आमजन तक सभी में शोक की लहर छा गई है। हर कोई इस दुखद घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर स्तब्ध रह गया। क्योंकि एक उभरता हुआ सितारा अब इस दुनिया में नहीं रहा है।
बॉलीवुड में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत पहले ऐसे अभिनेता थे जिनका चांद पर भी प्लॉट था। उन्होंने 2018 में चांद पर जमीन खरीदी थी, जिस पर नजर रखने के लिए वे दूरबीन भी ले आए थे, उनके पास एक एडवांस टेलीस्कोप 14X00 था, उन्होंने वर्ष 2015 में पाली हिल में करीब 20 करोड़ में एक पेंटहाउस खरीदा था ।वे अपने घर के लिविंग रूम को ट्रैवलिंग रूम कहते थे, क्योंकि घर की दीवारों पर लगी पेंटिंग से लेकर एंटीक आइटम तक घर का हर कोना नॉस्टैल्जिक और फ्यूचरिस्टिक दोनों झलक दिखाता था। उनके घर में एक बड़ा टेलीस्कोप है। जिसे वे टाइम मशीन कहते थे। इससे वे अलग-अलग ग्रहों के गैलेक्सी को घर बैठे देखते रहते थे।
सुशांत कार और बाइक के भी शौकीन थे। उनके पास 1.5 करोड़ कीमती मसेराटी क्वाट्रोपोर्टो लग्जरी कार थी। वहीं करीब 25 लाख रुपये कीमती बीएमडब्ल्यू k13008, 170 बीएचपी पॉवर की बाइक थी।
आपको बता दें कि सुशांत सिंह अभिनेता होने के साथ एक इंजीनियर भी थे। उन्होंने एई में ऑल इंडिया में 7 वीं रैंक हासिल की थी। जिसके चलते उनकी स्पेस और ग्रहों में काफी रुचि थी।।वह सोशल मीडिया पर अधिकतर इस सब्जेक्ट से जुड़ी पोस्ट ही शेयर करते थे। उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर पृथ्वी, टेलीस्कोप, डार्क एनर्जी आदि से जुड़े कई फोटो शेयर किए थे।
Dark Energy that is responsible for our universe to expand at an accelerating rate forms around 68% of the universe. Dark Matter on the other hand that is responsible for the formation of our ordered galaxies in this chaos of expanse, forms around 27% of the universe. They together are two most famous and mysterious known-Unknowns that we know of. That means, if we take everything from our daily experience, everything that we know about, it’s made of atoms and all of that adds up to only 5 percent of the universe. Our reality is not what actually reality seems to be.✨ #perspectives #waysofseeing #fabricoftheuniverse #darkmatter #darkenergy
I love computer gaming and always wanted to learn the language behind it. So last few weeks I’ve been trying to learn coding and it has been an extremely exciting process to say the least and yet I’m just scratching the surface.:) A special mention to ‘khan Academy’ spreading a world class and free education for all, just wow !! #coding #computerprogramming #gaming #animation #love #freeEducation #quarantinethings