रिया चक्रवर्ती संग अफेयर पर सुशांत सिंह ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, सुनकर आपको भी नहीं होगा यकीन

View this post on Instagram

Forgetting all I'm lacking Completely incomplete I'll take your invitation You take all of me now I'm falling even more in love with you Letting go of all I've held on to I'm standing here until you make me move I'm hanging by a moment here with you...❤️🌪🎶 #lifehouse Have a great day, good morning ☀️ 🙏❤️💫💥✊🦋🌪🚀🌙🌌🍻