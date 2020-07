नाटक के दौरान टिकटों को इक्ट्ठा कर रहे Sushant Singh पर पड़ी थी Balaji के कास्टिंग मेंबर की नज़र, वायरल हुई Photo

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @juuhithesoniibabbar She directed #Sushantsinghrajput first play 👍 --- I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy,Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa. Infact he was spotted by a Balaji casting person while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays. TV aur filmstar banney ke baad bhi apne theatre ke dino ke doston se juda raha. Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha. Mujhe Didi bulaata tha..& hamesha bohot pyaar se kehta tha "didi u were my first director" Sushant tumhe dekh kar hamesha kitni khushi hoti thi....yeh kya kiya mere bhai? Aur kyun kiya???????? #ripsushantsinghrajput💔 #sushantsinghrajput #rip #gonetoosoon We will miss u #Sushant #ssr #theatredays #plays #actorslife Memories of Pukaar @sushantsinghrajput @kajribabbar @sonuanand17 @kanchisingh09 @meghanaism @raynachandavarkar @ekjuteytc