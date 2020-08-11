Sushant Singh Rajput कर रहे थे Kriti Sanon को डेट, पूर्व असिस्टेंट ने किया खुलासा

नई दिल्ली। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput Case) की मौत को हुए दो महीने का समय बितने जा रहा है। लेकिन अभी तक उनकी मौत के कारणों का खुलासा नही हो पा रहा है। रोज मिल रहे नए नए खुलासों से यह केस ऐसे मोड लेते जा रहा है कि अब मुंबई पुलिस के बाद सीबीआई के सामने भी कई बड़े सवाल खड़े हो रहे है। सुशांत की मौत को लेकर कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि यह सुसाइड नहीं बल्कि एक प्लान्ड मर्डर है। वही सुशांत सिंह राजपूत Sushant Singh Rajput के साथ जुड़े कई बड़े खुलासे भी अब खुलकर सामने आ रहे है। अभी हाल ही में सुशांत के सबसे खास रहे उनके (Sushant Singh Rajput ex-assistant Ankit Acharya )के पूर्व असिस्टेंट अंकित अचार्य ने एक बड़ा खुलासा करके सबको हैरान कर दिया है कि सुशांत (Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput dating) का अफेयर रिया से पहले कृति सैनन के साथ भी था।
Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you..💔 and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..❤️
अंकित (ex-assistant Ankit Acharya interview) ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान सुशांत के बारे में बातचीत करते हुए बताया है कि सुशांत काफी हंसमुख इंसान होने के साथ दूसरों की मदद करने वाला शानदार इंसान रहा है। जब उनसे सुशांत के अफेयर के बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि रिया चक्रवर्ती की जिंदगी में आने से पहले वो कृति सेनन (sushant singh rajput and kriti sanon relationship) के साथ काफी खुश थे। सुशांत को इससे पहले कभी डिप्रेशन में नहीं देखा था वो कृति सेनन के साथ रहकर हमेशा हंसते रहना, उनके साथ रहकर एक साथ खाना खाना, एक साथ बातें करना, घूमना बस यही उनकी जिंदगी थी। लेकिन अचानक दोनों एक दूसरे से अलग हो गए। और इसके बाद ही उनकी जिंदगी में रिया की एंट्री हुई।
Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again..💔💔 In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much! . @castingchhabra I know this film will always mean a lot more to you than what we had thought.. you made us feel too many emotions in your first! Wish you and @sanjanasanghi96 a beautiful journey ahead! 💛💛
अंकित (Ankit Acharya Confirms Sushant Singh Rajput Was Dating Kriti Sanon)ने इस बात को साबित किया कि जब तक कृति सुशांत (Sushant Singh Rajput Was Dating Kriti Sanon)के साथ थीं तब तक उनके जीवन में कोई परेशानी नहीं थी। बस जब तबीयत खराब होती थी, तभी मुझे डॉक्टर को बुलाने के लिए बोलते थे तो हम डॉक्टर को बुलाते थे। कृति दीदी को वो कितना पसंद करते थे यह बात उन्होंने कभी भी किसी के साथ शेयर नही की।