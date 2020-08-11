Sushant Singh Rajput कर रहे थे Kriti Sanon को डेट, पूर्व असिस्टेंट ने किया खुलासा

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 11 Aug 2020, 08:33 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput कर रहे थे Kriti Sanon को डेट, पूर्व असिस्टेंट ने किया खुलासा
Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput dating

  • सुशांत(Sushant Singh) के पूर्व असिस्टेंट अंकित अचार्य (ex-assistant Ankit Acharya) ने एक्टर और कृति सैनन के रिलेशनशिप पर खुलकर बात की है।
  • अंकित ने बताया कि रिया के आने से पहले, कृति मैडम थीं।

नई दिल्ली। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput Case) की मौत को हुए दो महीने का समय बितने जा रहा है। लेकिन अभी तक उनकी मौत के कारणों का खुलासा नही हो पा रहा है। रोज मिल रहे नए नए खुलासों से यह केस ऐसे मोड लेते जा रहा है कि अब मुंबई पुलिस के बाद सीबीआई के सामने भी कई बड़े सवाल खड़े हो रहे है। सुशांत की मौत को लेकर कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि यह सुसाइड नहीं बल्कि एक प्लान्ड मर्डर है। वही सुशांत सिंह राजपूत Sushant Singh Rajput के साथ जुड़े कई बड़े खुलासे भी अब खुलकर सामने आ रहे है। अभी हाल ही में सुशांत के सबसे खास रहे उनके (Sushant Singh Rajput ex-assistant Ankit Acharya )के पूर्व असिस्टेंट अंकित अचार्य ने एक बड़ा खुलासा करके सबको हैरान कर दिया है कि सुशांत (Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput dating) का अफेयर रिया से पहले कृति सैनन के साथ भी था।

अंकित (ex-assistant Ankit Acharya interview) ने एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान सुशांत के बारे में बातचीत करते हुए बताया है कि सुशांत काफी हंसमुख इंसान होने के साथ दूसरों की मदद करने वाला शानदार इंसान रहा है। जब उनसे सुशांत के अफेयर के बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि रिया चक्रवर्ती की जिंदगी में आने से पहले वो कृति सेनन (sushant singh rajput and kriti sanon relationship) के साथ काफी खुश थे। सुशांत को इससे पहले कभी डिप्रेशन में नहीं देखा था वो कृति सेनन के साथ रहकर हमेशा हंसते रहना, उनके साथ रहकर एक साथ खाना खाना, एक साथ बातें करना, घूमना बस यही उनकी जिंदगी थी। लेकिन अचानक दोनों एक दूसरे से अलग हो गए। और इसके बाद ही उनकी जिंदगी में रिया की एंट्री हुई।

अंकित (Ankit Acharya Confirms Sushant Singh Rajput Was Dating Kriti Sanon)ने इस बात को साबित किया कि जब तक कृति सुशांत (Sushant Singh Rajput Was Dating Kriti Sanon)के साथ थीं तब तक उनके जीवन में कोई परेशानी नहीं थी। बस जब तबीयत खराब होती थी, तभी मुझे डॉक्टर को बुलाने के लिए बोलते थे तो हम डॉक्टर को बुलाते थे। कृति दीदी को वो कितना पसंद करते थे यह बात उन्होंने कभी भी किसी के साथ शेयर नही की।

related story

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता मुंबई पुलिस की जांच पर उठाए सवाल, बोले-संदिग्धों और आरोपियों को छोड़कर...!
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पिता मुंबई पुलिस की जांच पर उठाए सवाल, बोले-संदिग्धों और आरोपियों को छोड़कर...!
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: सवालों के घेरे में Rhea Chakraborty की आईटीआर स्टेटमेंट, बयान से नहीं खाती मेल
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: सवालों के घेरे में Rhea Chakraborty की आईटीआर स्टेटमेंट, बयान से नहीं खाती मेल
Sushant Singh Rajput की भांजी ने बताई एक्टर की ख्वाहिश, स्क्रीनशॉट हुआ वायरल
Sushant Singh Rajput की भांजी ने बताई एक्टर की ख्वाहिश, स्क्रीनशॉट हुआ वायरल
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ईडी दफ्तर पहुंची सुशांत की बहन मीतू सिंह
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ईडी दफ्तर पहुंची सुशांत की बहन मीतू सिंह
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ईडी दफ्तर पहुंची सुशांत की बहन मीतू सिंह
Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ईडी दफ्तर पहुंची सुशांत की बहन मीतू सिंह
सुशांत ने आत्महत्या से 1 दिन पहले की थी रमेश तुरानी से बात, जानिए क्या हुआ इस 15 मिनट की कॉल में
सुशांत ने आत्महत्या से 1 दिन पहले की थी रमेश तुरानी से बात, जानिए क्या हुआ इस 15 मिनट की कॉल में
Sushant Singh Rajput Former Assistant Ankit Acharya sushant singh rajput suicide squad sushant singh rajput suicide sushant singh rajput rhea chakraborty relationship