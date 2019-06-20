15 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग भाई की शादी में सुष्मिता सेन ने किया कुछ ऐसा, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल
Priti Kushwaha
Publish: Jun, 20 2019 11:02:02 (IST)
15 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग भाई की शादी में सुष्मिता सेन ने किया कुछ ऐसा, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल
rajeev sen girlfriend charu asopa

rajeev sen और charu asopa ने बंगाली और राजस्थानी दो रीति रिवाज से शादी की।

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन इनदिनों अपने भाई राजीव सेन की शादी को लेकर सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं। राजीव ने 16 जून को टीवी एक्ट्रेस चारू असोपा से शादी की है। राजीव और चारू ने बंगाली और राजस्थानी दो रीति रिवाज से शादी की। वेडिंग की कई तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। वहीं अब सुष्मिता और उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

भाई की शादी पर सुष्मिता काफी खुश नजर आ रही थीं। इस खास मौके को और भी भी खास बनाने के लिए सुष्म्तिा ने अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन के साथ मिलकर एक जबरदस्त डांस परफॉर्मेंस भी दिया। इस दौरान का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। बता दें कि सुष्मिता ने फिल्म 'बार बार देखो' के सॉन्ग 'नचदे ने सारे...' पर डांस किया। वहीं रोहमन उनका पूरा साथ देते नजर आ रहे हैं।

rajeev sen girlfriend charu asopa

सुष्मिता के अलावा उनकी बेटियों और चारू के परिवार ने जमकर डांस किया। शादी में न्यूली कलप गोल गप्पे का मजा लेता भी नजर आया था। इस दौरान की तस्वीरें और वीडियो भी खूब वायरल हुई थी।

related story

ये स्टार पति-पत्नी साथ में करते योगा, इनके आसनों को देखकर आ जाते है पसीने
ये स्टार पति-पत्नी साथ में करते योगा, इनके आसनों को देखकर आ जाते है पसीने
इन बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं पर दिल हार बैठे थे पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर्स, खूबसूरती ने कर दिया था घायल!
इन बॉलीवुड हसीनाओं पर दिल हार बैठे थे पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर्स, खूबसूरती ने कर दिया था घायल!
बॉलीवुड की इन 5 एक्ट्रेसेस ने योगा में लगाया अपनी हॉटनेस का तड़का, खूब वायरल हुए वीडियो
बॉलीवुड की इन 5 एक्ट्रेसेस ने योगा में लगाया अपनी हॉटनेस का तड़का, खूब वायरल हुए वीडियो
शादी के बाद सुष्मिता के भाई-भाभी की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, रोमांटिक अंदाज में दिखे न्यूलीमैरिड कपल

+4

शादी के बाद सुष्मिता के भाई-भाभी की पहली तस्वीर आई सामने, रोमांटिक अंदाज में दिखे न्यूलीमैरिड कपल
शादी होते ही सुष्मिता सेन के भाई-भाभी ने किया कुछ ऐसा, देखते रह मेहमान, वीडियो वायरल
शादी होते ही सुष्मिता सेन के भाई-भाभी ने किया कुछ ऐसा, देखते रह मेहमान, वीडियो वायरल