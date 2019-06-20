15 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग भाई की शादी में सुष्मिता सेन ने किया कुछ ऐसा, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

rajeev sen और charu asopa ने बंगाली और राजस्थानी दो रीति रिवाज से शादी की।
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन इनदिनों अपने भाई राजीव सेन की शादी को लेकर सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं। राजीव ने 16 जून को टीवी एक्ट्रेस चारू असोपा से शादी की है। राजीव और चारू ने बंगाली और राजस्थानी दो रीति रिवाज से शादी की। वेडिंग की कई तस्वीरें और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। वहीं अब सुष्मिता और उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।
View this post on Instagram
#sangeet 🎵❤️ And then came #dhamaal 😉😄😍💃🏻This was a VERY Private wedding with immediate families & only a few close friends from both sides, so there was no question of anyone being an audience, EVERYONE had to dance!!😄👊💃🏻We made sure of it @rohmanshawl 😉❤️ #sharing #family #fun #celebration #brotherswedding #goa #rajakibittu @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 ❤️😁💃🏻I love you guys!!!!
भाई की शादी पर सुष्मिता काफी खुश नजर आ रही थीं। इस खास मौके को और भी भी खास बनाने के लिए सुष्म्तिा ने अपने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन के साथ मिलकर एक जबरदस्त डांस परफॉर्मेंस भी दिया। इस दौरान का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। बता दें कि सुष्मिता ने फिल्म 'बार बार देखो' के सॉन्ग 'नचदे ने सारे...' पर डांस किया। वहीं रोहमन उनका पूरा साथ देते नजर आ रहे हैं।
View this post on Instagram
Uffff how beautiful are these two @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 😍😊❤️ we couldn’t take our eyes off them!! 💃🏻💋And my sister in law, Charu owned the night with her solo performance👏🤗😍sooooooo soooooo graceful & BEAUTIFUL!!😍💋#sharing #moments #brotherswedding #sangeet #love #family #rajakibittu ❤️💃🏻😁🥂I love you guys!!!
सुष्मिता के अलावा उनकी बेटियों और चारू के परिवार ने जमकर डांस किया। शादी में न्यूली कलप गोल गप्पे का मजा लेता भी नजर आया था। इस दौरान की तस्वीरें और वीडियो भी खूब वायरल हुई थी।