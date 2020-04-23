सुष्मिता सेन का बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल संग रोमांटिक योगा, Video हुआ वायरल

नई दिल्ली: एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन (Sushmita Sen) सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और आए दिन अपने बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल (Rohman Shawl) के साथ फोटोज शेयर करती रहती हैं। दोनों की तस्वीरें इंटरनेट पर खूब सुर्खियां बटोरती हैं। अब हाल ही में सुष्मिता ने एक बार फिर बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन संग वीडियो शेयर किया है। जिसमें दोनों योगा करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं।
View this post on Instagram
All grown up & yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source!!👍😇❤️💃🏻 besides, @rohmanshawl attempting this with me is #adorable 💋😄😍we wish you calm & all the love in the world!! #yourturn 😉👊❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋
सुष्मिता सेन ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल (Sushmita Sen Instagram) से एक वीडियो शेयर की है। जिसमें वह रोहमन के साथ अलग- अलग योगासन करती हुई दिख रही हैं। 4 मिनट की इस वीडियो दोनों एक साथ योगा करते हैं और आखिर में रोहमन सुष्मिता के माथे पर किस करते हैं। दोनों के इस वीडियो को अब तक 9 लाख से ज्यादा व्यूज मिल चुके हैं। आपको बता दें कि एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन अपनी योगा करते हुए तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती हैं। इसके जरिए वो लोगों को फिट रहने के लिए प्रेरित करती रहती हैं।
View this post on Instagram
Life is a precious gift & boy does it know how to remind us each time we take it for granted!!😊🤗❤️ A pandemic can often be mirrored as a dark place, one with the uncertainty, fear, chaos, divide, blame games, discriminations & of course loss of life! AND YET, finally NOTHING prevails like human spirit👊❤️ It fights back united with resilience, positivity, prayer, compassion, renewed hope & disciplined action...all in its relentless pursuit of honouring ‘life’. 👍🤗❤️ A virus thrives on reaction, while life thrives in Action!! #choosewisely 🙏 To human spirit & life...let’s do this!!!😊👊💋 Sending love & healing energy to the world...be safe & keep strengthening your immune system...both inside & out!!😇😁❤️ I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga ❤️💃🏻
वहीं बात करें सुष्मिता और रोहमन के रिश्ते की तो एक इंटरव्यू में सुष्मिता ने बताया था कि उनके और रोहमन के रिश्ते की शुरुआत इंस्टाग्राम पर चैटिंग के जरिए हुई थी। रोहमन ने सुष्मिता को फुटबॉल मैच देखने के लिए इनवाइट किया था। लेकिन एक्ट्रेस ने साथ में कॉफी पीने की बात कही। जिसके बाद दोनों के प्यार भरे रिश्ते की शुरुआत हुई। वहीं बता दें कि इन दिनों लॉकडाउन के दौरान सुष्मिता अपने बॉयफ्रेंड रोहमन शॉल और दोनों बेटियों के साथ रह रही हैं।
View this post on Instagram
To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning😁❤️ choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder...yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! 👍👊💋Love then is simply a bonus!!!😉 To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness & to following the heart!!! 👍😍💃🏻Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl 💋🥰 I love you guys❤️❤️❤️