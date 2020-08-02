सुशांत की थेरेपिस्ट Susan Walker के सपोर्ट में उतरी Swara Bhaskar, बोली- मेंटल हेल्थ पर बात करें ना कि साजिश की कहानियों के बारे में

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 02 Aug 2020, 08:52 PM IST
सुशांत की थेरेपिस्ट Susan Walker के सपोर्ट में उतरी Swara Bhaskar, बोली- मेंटल हेल्थ पर बात करें ना कि साजिश की कहानियों के बारे में
Swara Bhaskar supports Sushant Singh Rajput therapist Susan Walker

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Swara bhaskar) की थेरेपिस्ट सुजैन वॉकर के सपोर्ट में उतर आई हैं। अब स्वरा भास्कर ने अपने ट्वीट्स में मीडिया और सुशांत की मौत में षड्यंत्र के मुद्दे पर बहस करने वालों पर अपना गुस्सा निकाला है।

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर (Swara Bhaskar) सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। अब वो सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की थेरेपिस्ट सुजैन वॉकर (Susan Walker) के सपोर्ट में उतर आई हैं। सुजैन वॉकर ने हाल ही में बताया था कि दिवंगत एक्टर पिछले साल बॉयपोलर डिसऑडर (Susan Walker said Sushant was bipolar disorder patient) से जूझ रहे थे। सुजैन को अपने क्लाइंट के मेंटल हेल्थ इशूज की डिटेल शेयर करने पर काफी खरी-खोटी (Susan Wlker trolled) सुननी पड़ी थी।

अब स्वरा भास्कर ने अपने ट्वीट्स में मीडिया और सुशांत की मौत में षड्यंत्र के मुद्दे पर बहस करने वालों पर अपना गुस्सा (Swara Bhaskar angry on Sushant conspiracy theories) निकाला है। स्वरा ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा- थेरेपिस्ट पर अटैक करने के पहले कि उन्होंने नियम तोड़ा है वगैरह। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की अचानक मौत पर बकवास तमाशा करने और अलग-अलग धारणाएं बनाने वालों ने इस महिला को बोलने पर मजबूर किया ताकि सुशांत की तरह कोई दूसरा ना झेले।

स्वरा ने कहा कि आचार संहिता तो उसी दिन टूट गई थी जब सुशांत की डेड बॉडी की फोटोज सामने आई थी। अब हम इस आचार संहिता के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं जो पहले दिन से ही Swara said all codes of conduct were broken after Sushant death) नहीं है।

स्वरा ने आगे लिखा- टेक्निकली शायद उन्होंने नैतिक नियम तोड़ा हो लेकिन उनके पास और कोई रास्ता नहीं था जब मीडिया ने पहले से डिसाइड कर लिया है कि हत्यारा कौन है (Swara said media predecided who is murderer) वो भी बिना किसी सबूत के। मीडिया का एक जमावड़ा एक ही धुन में चल रहा है।

स्वरा यहीं नहीं रुकी वो आगे कहती हैं – ये साफ है कि सुशांत की मौत को अब पर्सनल और राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। मैंने देख सकती हूं उन्होंने क्यों बोला। पूरी कहानी में लोगों पर आरोप हैं और डिप्रेशन को गलत तरीके से दिखाया गया है। मुझे लगता है कि हमें मेंटल हेल्थ के बारे में बात करने की जरूरत (Swara said talk about mental health) है ना कि साजिश वाली थ्योरी के बारे में।

