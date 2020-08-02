सुशांत की थेरेपिस्ट Susan Walker के सपोर्ट में उतरी Swara Bhaskar, बोली- मेंटल हेल्थ पर बात करें ना कि साजिश की कहानियों के बारे में

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर (Swara Bhaskar) सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। अब वो सुशांत सिंह राजपूत (Sushant Singh Rajput) की थेरेपिस्ट सुजैन वॉकर (Susan Walker) के सपोर्ट में उतर आई हैं। सुजैन वॉकर ने हाल ही में बताया था कि दिवंगत एक्टर पिछले साल बॉयपोलर डिसऑडर (Susan Walker said Sushant was bipolar disorder patient) से जूझ रहे थे। सुजैन को अपने क्लाइंट के मेंटल हेल्थ इशूज की डिटेल शेयर करने पर काफी खरी-खोटी (Susan Wlker trolled) सुननी पड़ी थी।

Before we attack this therapist abt ‘breaking professional ethical code’ etc. The disgusting Tamasha over #SushantSinghRajput ‘s tragic demise & misrepresentation & stigmatisation of #depression has driven this lady to break her silence so others don’t suffer like Sushant did! (1 https://t.co/PsbZkjwBDp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 2, 2020

अब स्वरा भास्कर ने अपने ट्वीट्स में मीडिया और सुशांत की मौत में षड्यंत्र के मुद्दे पर बहस करने वालों पर अपना गुस्सा (Swara Bhaskar angry on Sushant conspiracy theories) निकाला है। स्वरा ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा- थेरेपिस्ट पर अटैक करने के पहले कि उन्होंने नियम तोड़ा है वगैरह। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की अचानक मौत पर बकवास तमाशा करने और अलग-अलग धारणाएं बनाने वालों ने इस महिला को बोलने पर मजबूर किया ताकि सुशांत की तरह कोई दूसरा ना झेले।

ALL codes of conduct were thrown out of the window from minute 1 - when the pic was his corpse was circulated. Rich that v as a collective should talk of codes of conduct now- when v have been consuming what is actually criminal defamation from day 01 on every forum available? (2 https://t.co/PsbZkjwBDp — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 2, 2020

स्वरा ने कहा कि आचार संहिता तो उसी दिन टूट गई थी जब सुशांत की डेड बॉडी की फोटोज सामने आई थी। अब हम इस आचार संहिता के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं जो पहले दिन से ही Swara said all codes of conduct were broken after Sushant death) नहीं है।

Technically she may be breaking an ethical code except that there was a genuinely exceptional circumstance in this case. Media has predecided who is the murderer without any trial & frankly without any conclusive proof.. There is a mob justice driven media trial that is on. (3 https://t.co/ko5t7uEKRN — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 2, 2020

स्वरा ने आगे लिखा- टेक्निकली शायद उन्होंने नैतिक नियम तोड़ा हो लेकिन उनके पास और कोई रास्ता नहीं था जब मीडिया ने पहले से डिसाइड कर लिया है कि हत्यारा कौन है (Swara said media predecided who is murderer) वो भी बिना किसी सबूत के। मीडिया का एक जमावड़ा एक ही धुन में चल रहा है।

स्वरा यहीं नहीं रुकी वो आगे कहती हैं – ये साफ है कि सुशांत की मौत को अब पर्सनल और राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है। मैंने देख सकती हूं उन्होंने क्यों बोला। पूरी कहानी में लोगों पर आरोप हैं और डिप्रेशन को गलत तरीके से दिखाया गया है। मुझे लगता है कि हमें मेंटल हेल्थ के बारे में बात करने की जरूरत (Swara said talk about mental health) है ना कि साजिश वाली थ्योरी के बारे में।