स्वरा भास्कर की 'रसभरी' की स्ट्रीमिंग 19 से, कभी ऐसा हो तो क्या हो?

“Pehchaanaa? Zeenat!” To quote the inimitable @dollysingh A retro 70’s Bollywood themed party calls for swag max! And my saviours -as always to my last minute rescue- @dibzoo @stylistsony Thank you guys for having my back always always ♥️♥️♥️ Shirt, jacket, hairband, shades: @bodements_ Shoes: @stevemaddenindia Jeans: vintage from #VeereDiWedding #Sakshi ‘s costume पेटी with due permission from Seth ji @rheakapoor Styled by: @dibzoo Hair: @stylistsony Make up: 🙈🙈 hum khud! Swag: Zeenat Aman & all the other amazing seventies women who broke tradition and did their own thing!! ♥️🥳 #happybirthdayjavedakhtar sir.