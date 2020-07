गहने की चोरी के आरोपो में फंसी इस एक्ट्रेस ने ‘दिल बेचारा’से जीता फैंस का दिल, दी थी जान देने की कोशिश

View this post on Instagram

To an unforgettable journey. A journey that will always remain bittersweet and etched in my heart. To making new relationships and memories. Dear Life, Thank you for everything. My beloved audience, Gratitude 🙏🏼 @castingchhabra and @sanjanasanghi96 here’s to many more. We’re being loved and how! Sushant, I wish and I can only wish you are watching along with the other stars... #dilbechara #gratitude #trending