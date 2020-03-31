तापसी पन्नू ने घुंघराले बालों पर आजमाया नुस्खा, कहा- इस ट्रिक से बालों ने डाल दिए हथियार

मुंबई। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू के घुंघराले बाल उनकी छवि का एक प्रमुख हिस्सा हैं। एक्ट्रेस अपने बालों का खास ख्याल रखती हैं। कोरोना के चलते लॉकडाउन में तापसी ने अपने बालों को लेकर खुलासा किया है।

तापसी ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो शेयर की है। इसमें वह पीठ पीछे किए हुए हैं और उनके खुले बाल देखे जा सकते हैं। इस पोस्ट में एक्ट्रेस ने बालों को लेकर अपनी सोच और कुछ ट्रिक बताई हैं।

उन्होंने लिखा है,'ये मेरी एक पुरानी फोटो है जिसमें मैं वाकई कुछ हासिल करने की कोशिश कर रही थी। मेरा मानना है कि घुंघराले बालों का अपना मन होता है। सबकुछ उनके मूड पर निर्भर करता है। ये तब की बात है जब मैं मेरे बालों को रात में धोती थी और जागते समय परफेक्ट घुंघराले होते थे। अब फिल्मों और कार्यक्रमों के दौरान कई सप्ताह के ब्लो ड्राईंग और स्ट्रेटनिंग के चलते बालों ने हथियार डाल दिए हैं। तो ट्रिक ये है कि बालों को संभालकर रखें और उन्हें पनपने की पूरी आजादी दें। अब मैं पूरी तरह प्रेरित होकर तेल मसाज पर आ गई हूं।

आपको बता दें कि घुंघराले बालों के लिए कंगना रानौत, सान्या मल्होत्रा की भी अलग पहचान है। तापसी के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो एक्र्टेस जल्द ही क्रिकेटर मिलाली राज की बॉयोपिक 'शाबाश मिठू' में नजर आएंगी।

