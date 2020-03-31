तापसी पन्नू ने घुंघराले बालों पर आजमाया नुस्खा, कहा- इस ट्रिक से बालों ने डाल दिए हथियार

View this post on Instagram

This is one throwback I am trying really hard to achieve again. The Bed hair I will kill for! Curly hair have their own mind I believe. It’s all on their mood. This was the time when I used to wash my hair in the night n wake up with near perfect curls. Now with weeks n weeks of blow drying and straightening for films n events my curls give up. So the trick is to pamper them and take really good care to let them be in their full glory ! Now getting back to my oil massage with full motivation 💪🏼 #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost