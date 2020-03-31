तापसी पन्नू ने घुंघराले बालों पर आजमाया नुस्खा, कहा- इस ट्रिक से बालों ने डाल दिए हथियार

तापसी ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो शेयर की है। इसमें वह पीठ पीछे किए हुए हैं और उनके खुले बाल देखे जा सकते हैं। इस पोस्ट में एक्ट्रेस ने बालों को लेकर अपनी सोच और कुछ ट्रिक बताई हैं।
मुंबई। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू के घुंघराले बाल उनकी छवि का एक प्रमुख हिस्सा हैं। एक्ट्रेस अपने बालों का खास ख्याल रखती हैं। कोरोना के चलते लॉकडाउन में तापसी ने अपने बालों को लेकर खुलासा किया है।
This is one throwback I am trying really hard to achieve again. The Bed hair I will kill for! Curly hair have their own mind I believe. It’s all on their mood. This was the time when I used to wash my hair in the night n wake up with near perfect curls. Now with weeks n weeks of blow drying and straightening for films n events my curls give up. So the trick is to pamper them and take really good care to let them be in their full glory ! Now getting back to my oil massage with full motivation 💪🏼 #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost
The first one for #Badla For the producer who swapped the gender of the antagonist of the film without worrying about the fact he might lose the chance to cast a big hero in that role, thank you @sunirkheterpal For the studio who made sure the ‘unconventional film’ gets the perfect release and gets through to the audience rightfully @iamsrk @redchilliesent @_gauravverma For the bestest costar who brings out the best in me every time I share the screen with him, @amitabhbachchan you are truly special for me n my career! Last but not the least, For this mad man who was calling the shots #SujoyGhosh who took a LONG TIME to agree to direct #Badla coz for him his ‘Durga’ can never be grey. Least does he know he can make his women shine out in ANY PART they play on screen. For EVERYONE who gave ‘Naina Sethi’ the love she didn’t probably deserve being the nasty one, but still got it because she is and will be one of her kind for ever ! Thank you Zee Cine Awards ! #BestActress #Badla #ZeeCineAwards
उन्होंने लिखा है,'ये मेरी एक पुरानी फोटो है जिसमें मैं वाकई कुछ हासिल करने की कोशिश कर रही थी। मेरा मानना है कि घुंघराले बालों का अपना मन होता है। सबकुछ उनके मूड पर निर्भर करता है। ये तब की बात है जब मैं मेरे बालों को रात में धोती थी और जागते समय परफेक्ट घुंघराले होते थे। अब फिल्मों और कार्यक्रमों के दौरान कई सप्ताह के ब्लो ड्राईंग और स्ट्रेटनिंग के चलते बालों ने हथियार डाल दिए हैं। तो ट्रिक ये है कि बालों को संभालकर रखें और उन्हें पनपने की पूरी आजादी दें। अब मैं पूरी तरह प्रेरित होकर तेल मसाज पर आ गई हूं।
आपको बता दें कि घुंघराले बालों के लिए कंगना रानौत, सान्या मल्होत्रा की भी अलग पहचान है। तापसी के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो एक्र्टेस जल्द ही क्रिकेटर मिलाली राज की बॉयोपिक 'शाबाश मिठू' में नजर आएंगी।