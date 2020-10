शादी के बंधन में बंधे ताहिर शब्बीर, गर्लफ्रेंड अक्षिता गांधी से की शादी

View this post on Instagram

Shams,the heretic, the wanderer, wandered and wandered for the enlightened one and finally he met Rumi. And she said yes. And then there was forever ❤️ #taksy #rumiandshams #drumrolls. In : @eminenceclothings by @huzsaasa and @bubbercouture #acephotography : aliasgar Karmalawala @ali_karmalawala