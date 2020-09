तापसी की 'थप्पड़' को एशियाई फिल्म पुरस्कारों में मिले सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म और संपादन के लिए नोमिनेशन

View this post on Instagram

Look at the company Thappad is in.. #Repost @asianfilmawardsacademy with @get_repost ・・・ 第14屆亞洲電影大獎 (#AFA14) 提名名單新鮮出爐啦!🥳39部、來自11個亞洲國家及地區嘅電影將會角逐16項獎項。今屆亞洲電影大獎首次移師至韓國釜山舉行,鑑於疫情關係,大獎會改由網上宣布得獎名單,不設典禮,並喺10月14 (星期三) ,喺學院嘅YouTube官方頻道👉🏻www.youtube.com/asianfilmawardsacademy 播出。敬請鎖定我哋嘅YouTube Channel同Facebook! 🤩 The 14th Asian Film Awards nominations were released today. A total of 39 films from 11 countries and regions are nominated for awards and it will present 16 awards recognising artistic and technical achievements in Asian cinema. For the first time ever the awards presentation will align with Busan International Film Festival. Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the awards presentation will be broadcast online. All guests and viewers will be able to watch the show on YouTube 👉🏻www.youtube.com/asianfilmawardsacademy. Stay tuned with us!