'कपिल शर्मा शो' की एक्ट्रेस ने सुनाई दर्दनाक कहानी, सालों तक हुआ था गंदा बर्ताव, सोशल मीडिया पर छलका दर्द

I used to always be scared to smile this big when I was younger, cus I was so conscious of my big cheeks... I used to think I looked "chubby" and unattractive.. it's taken me years to accept that my cheeks are beautiful and that they along with my "small eyes" are what make me look so unique.. when I started out in this industry I used to feel that my uniqueness was a problem cus I didn't look like the other girls, but years down the line I thank God for all the unique qualities he has given me, as that's what has allowed me to stand out and shine in an industry with sooo much volume of talent..so I challenge you to look in the mirror today and find that one thing about ur face or body that you are not so sure about and tell yourself: "this is what makes me so beautiful and 100% authentic" ... 😍❤️ Feel free to share your own stories/feelings on the comments..