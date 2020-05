The Khakhi Project से जुड़ी डायना पेंटी, 2000 पुलिसकर्मियों को बांटे संक्रमण से बचने के सेफ्टी उपकरण

View this post on Instagram

Like so many of you, we wanted to contribute in our own little way towards the efforts of the frontline workers during this pandemic. And so, #TheKhakiProject was born. With the help of @salaambbayorg, we aim to provide police stations and personnel with certain basic essentials for their safety, while they carry out their duty protecting us. We began with the police station in my neighbourhood, and have now grown to 10 stations (approximately 2000 officers) across South Mumbai. There are so many more police personnel and stations across the city in need of the same assistance and our aim is to take #TheKhakiProject to as many of them as possible. Thank you @mumbaipolice for everything you do. Now, it's our turn to keep you safe 😊🙏