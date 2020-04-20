ट्विंकल खन्ना ने 25 साल पहले कर दी थी भविष्यवाणी, वही हुआ, पति अक्षय कुमार, दो बच्चे और...

Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 20 Apr 2020, 08:59 PM IST
ट्विंकल खन्ना ने 25 साल पहले कर दी थी भविष्यवाणी, वही हुआ, पति अक्षय कुमार, दो बच्चे और...
ट्विंकल खन्ना ने 25 साल पहले कर दी थी भविष्यवाणी, वही हुआ, पति अक्षय कुमार, दो बच्चे और...

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना ने अपनी 25 साल पहले कही गई बात को याद किया है। इसमें उन्होंने अपने वैवाहिक जीवन को लेकर पूर्वानुमान लगाया था।

मुंबई। कई बार इंसान के मुंह से यकायक ही निकली बातें, सच हो जाती हैं। कभी-कभार इनके पीछे लॉजिक होता है तो कभी सिर्फ उम्मीद। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना ने अपनी 25 साल पहले कही गई बात को याद किया है। इसमें उन्होंने अपने वैवाहिक जीवन को लेकर पूर्वानुमान लगाया था।

अपने एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में ट्विेंकल ने लिखा, ये 25 साल पहले की बात है। मेरे पहले लाइव चैट की ये बाते हैं। दो दशक बाद मेरे दो बच्चे हैं, एक डॉग और एक पति भी है। हालांकि ये बात जब मैंने की थी तब मुझे नहीं पता था कि मैं ऐसा चाहती थी। कुछ भी नहीं बदला है, मैं अभी भी पढ़ती हूं, मोमबत्ती का बिजनेस है।'

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @tweakindia "This pandemic, perhaps because its origin allegedly lies with bats, is turning all of us a little, well, batshit crazy. Mild lunacy in the form of incessant TikTok videos is also on the rise, along with people making tutorials they feel the world desperately needs. Being someone who is easily influenced, when I began having urges to pack large members of my family into medium-sized Samsonites or to post videos of how to make a Strawberry Pistachio Tart, I forced myself to quietly sit in front of the idiot box instead of turning into a Covidiot." Head to @tweakindia and check out my watchlist by going to the page description, clicking on linkin.bio/TweakIndia and then tapping on the corresponding image. #TwinkleKhanna ##bingewatching #netflxandchill

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

ट्विंकल ने अक्षय कुमार से शादी करने से पहले कई हिन्दी फिल्मों में काम किया है। शादी के बाद भी वह फिल्मों में शामिल हैं। पिछले साल उन्होंने अपने पति अक्षय की फिल्म 'पैडमेन' को प्रोड्यूस किया था।

related story

कोरोना से निपटने की तैयारी जनवरी से ही कर दी थीं शुरू
कोरोना से निपटने की तैयारी जनवरी से ही कर दी थीं शुरू
दारुल उलूम ने झूठी खबर फैलाने के आरोप में एक निजी टीवी चैनल के खिलाफ थाने में दी शिकायत
दारुल उलूम ने झूठी खबर फैलाने के आरोप में एक निजी टीवी चैनल के खिलाफ थाने में दी शिकायत
लॉकडाउन के कारण बंद है प्रभातफेरी
लॉकडाउन के कारण बंद है प्रभातफेरी
यूपी में अब तक 1176 कोरोना संक्रमित, जानें किन जिलों में कितने हैं कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज
यूपी में अब तक 1176 कोरोना संक्रमित, जानें किन जिलों में कितने हैं कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज
Akshay Kumar Corona virus Twinkle Khanna