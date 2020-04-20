ट्विंकल खन्ना ने 25 साल पहले कर दी थी भविष्यवाणी, वही हुआ, पति अक्षय कुमार, दो बच्चे और...

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना ने अपनी 25 साल पहले कही गई बात को याद किया है। इसमें उन्होंने अपने वैवाहिक जीवन को लेकर पूर्वानुमान लगाया था।
मुंबई। कई बार इंसान के मुंह से यकायक ही निकली बातें, सच हो जाती हैं। कभी-कभार इनके पीछे लॉजिक होता है तो कभी सिर्फ उम्मीद। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस और अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी ट्विंकल खन्ना ने अपनी 25 साल पहले कही गई बात को याद किया है। इसमें उन्होंने अपने वैवाहिक जीवन को लेकर पूर्वानुमान लगाया था।
This was around 25 years ago. A transcript of my first live chat, I had gone to the Rediff office I think to do this. Two decades later, have the two kids, a dog and even a husband, though at that point from this chat, it seems like I was not sure if I wanted one:) Nothing else seems to have changed, I still read, have a candle business and keep breaking a leg😂
अपने एक इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट में ट्विेंकल ने लिखा, ये 25 साल पहले की बात है। मेरे पहले लाइव चैट की ये बाते हैं। दो दशक बाद मेरे दो बच्चे हैं, एक डॉग और एक पति भी है। हालांकि ये बात जब मैंने की थी तब मुझे नहीं पता था कि मैं ऐसा चाहती थी। कुछ भी नहीं बदला है, मैं अभी भी पढ़ती हूं, मोमबत्ती का बिजनेस है।'
ट्विंकल ने अक्षय कुमार से शादी करने से पहले कई हिन्दी फिल्मों में काम किया है। शादी के बाद भी वह फिल्मों में शामिल हैं। पिछले साल उन्होंने अपने पति अक्षय की फिल्म 'पैडमेन' को प्रोड्यूस किया था।