फोटोशूट में बैकलेस ड्रेस में नजर आईं उर्वशी रौतेला, पार की सारे हदें, लाख छुपाया लेकिन...

बोल्ड अंदाज में पोज देते हुई नजर आ रही है Urvashi Rautela
बॉलीवुड की बोल्ड एक्ट्रेस Urvashi Rautela ने हाल ही में इंडस्ट्री के मशहूर फोटोग्राफर डब्बू रतनानी से फोटोशूट कराया है। इस दौरान उर्वशी का अबतक का सबसे बोल्ड अवतार देखते को मिला। उनकी ये तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा का विषया बनी हुई है। इस तस्वीर को उर्वशी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है।
First she’s sour, then she’s sweet 🍭 So honoured and humbled for our fourth FHM cover together 💖💖 . . . . . . . . Here’s Presenting our ravishing cover star for the June issue, @UrvashiRautela 💝 @fhmindia Photographer: @DabbooRatnani Stylist: @_simransethi_ Makeup: @sonamvaghani Hair: @nishaa.guptaa Fashion assistant: Romi Choudhary Location Courtesy: @dabbooratnanistudio Wardrobe courtesy: @clovia_fashions @pinkporcupines #love #honoured #humbled #grateful Being vocal about issues that she strongly believes in, she does not shy away from baring her soul. Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with @UrvashiRautela. #fhm #fhmindia #fhmcoverstar #urvashirautela #juneissue #magazine #urvashirautelainterview
उर्वशी रौतेला के अलावा उनकी इस तस्वीर को फोटोग्राफर डब्बू रतनानी ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। इस तस्वीर में उर्वशी रौतेला टॉपलेस नजर आ रही हैं। उनकी ये हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो को अब तक काफी संख्या में लाइक औक कमेंट्स मिल चुके हैं।
फैन्स को उर्वशी का ये सेक्सी अंदाज काफी पसंद आ रहा है। इससे पहले भी डब्बू रतनानी उर्वशी रौतेला की कई हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर कर चुके हैं। उर्वशी रौतेला सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। वह आए दिन अपनी बोल्ड और खूबसूरत तस्वीरें आने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर करती रहती हैं।