फोटोशूट में बैकलेस ड्रेस में नजर आईं उर्वशी रौतेला, पार की सारे हदें, लाख छुपाया लेकिन...

View this post on Instagram

First she’s sour, then she’s sweet 🍭 So honoured and humbled for our fourth FHM cover together 💖💖 . . . . . . . . Here’s Presenting our ravishing cover star for the June issue, @UrvashiRautela 💝 @fhmindia Photographer: @DabbooRatnani Stylist: @_simransethi_ Makeup: @sonamvaghani Hair: @nishaa.guptaa Fashion assistant: Romi Choudhary Location Courtesy: @dabbooratnanistudio Wardrobe courtesy: @clovia_fashions @pinkporcupines #love #honoured #humbled #grateful Being vocal about issues that she strongly believes in, she does not shy away from baring her soul. Hit fhmindia.com to read our conversation with @UrvashiRautela. #fhm #fhmindia #fhmcoverstar #urvashirautela #juneissue #magazine #urvashirautelainterview