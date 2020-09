Vidya Balan करने लगी थीं अपनी ही चीजों से नफरत ,परिवार को सताने लगी थी चिंता

View this post on Instagram

On #NationalHandloomDay let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep #India'sHandloomLegacy alive. Appreciate the labour of love. #IWearHandloom #IWearPureSilkHandloom #AlwaysBuyHandloom #AlwaysBuyPureSilk #SilkMarkYourAssuranceOfPureSilk @silkmarkindia @csbmot @TexMinIndia Saree : Mustard colour Kanjivaram Saree with small pink checks all over and a fancy butta contrast border in pink and pure zari pallu with an intricate traditional design. Make-up: @harshjariwala158 Hair : @bhosleshalaka Styling : @whoworewhatwhen