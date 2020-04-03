महिला सफाईकर्मी से बोली विद्या- मैडम थैंक्यू, देखिए दिल जीत लेने वाला Video

View this post on Instagram

👏👏 Vidya Balan shouts out big thank you to a municipality worker from her balcony and we’re with her in thanking all other essential services workers without whom we are nothing 🙏🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #vidyabalan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses