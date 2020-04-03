महिला सफाईकर्मी से बोली विद्या- मैडम थैंक्यू, देखिए दिल जीत लेने वाला Video

Neha Gupta
| Updated: 03 Apr 2020, 06:45 PM IST
  • विद्या बालन (Vidya Balan) ने महिला सफाईकर्मी को कहा धन्यवाद
  • सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो हो रही वायरल (Video Viral)
  • कोरोना वायरस में सफाईकर्मियों का योगदान दिला रही हैं याद

नई दिल्ली | कोरोना वायरस (coronavirus) के चलते पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन है, ऐसे में सभी अपने-अपने घरों से अपना काम कर रहे हैं। लेकिन डॉक्टर्स, पुलिसकर्मी और मीडियाकर्मी ये सभी अपने घरों से निकलकर कोरोना वायरस को हराने की जंग में लगे हुए हैं। इसके अलावा एक और प्रोफेशन के लोग इस जंग में साथ जुटे हुए हैं जिन्हें हम अक्सर भूल जाते हैं वो हैं सफाईकर्मी। हाल ही में विद्या बालन (Vidya Balan) ने ऐसे ही सड़क पर सफाई करने वाली एक सफाईकर्मी को धन्यवाद दिया। विद्या के इस वीडियो को लोग बेहद पसंद कर रहे हैं।

विद्या बालन ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें सफाईकर्मी सड़क से कूड़ा उठाती हुई दिखाई दे रही है और विद्या उन्हें अपनी बालकनी से पूकारती हैं। विद्या कहती हैं- मैडम.. मैडम.. थैंक्यू भगवान आपको खुश रखे। विद्या का ये वीडियो फैंस को खूब इंस्पायर कर रहा है।

बता दें कि विद्या ने इससे पहले भी कई मोटिवेशनल वीडियोज शेयर किए हैं। विद्या ने घर की महिलाओं का हाथ बंटाने की अपील भी की है। उन्होंने कहा- घर बैठे-बैठे किसी एक का काम ना बढ़ाएं बल्कि उनका हाथ बटाएं क्योंकि जो अपने घर से करे प्यार वो घर चलाने से कैसे करें इंकार। विद्या से पहले भी कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स कोरोना वायरस की जंग के असली नायको को धन्यवाद कर चुके हैं।

In these difficult times *Mumbai Roti Bank* is providing *free meals for all poor people*. We understand that many daily wage labourers and others don't have groceries and food and are going hungry everyday. If you know any place where people are going hungry please contact us on *8655580001* .We will be happy to serve areas which are concentrated with needy people. As *Mumbai Roti Bank*, @rotibankfdn has been started by *Mr D Sivanandhan* retired police commissioner, Mumbai police is happy to aid the movement of our vans to feed the needy at this critical time. In case you would like to help us, *Please Donate* generously the following: 1. *Uncooked grains and pulses* like rice, wheat, dal and even cooking oil, we will cook meals in our kitchen and distribute 2. *Monetary donations* can be sent to our bank details or via Paytm. We are a registered NGO, we can send you an 80G receipt if you contact us. *Bank details* Account no 303402127218 Ifsc code RATN0000088 Branch Name: RBL Bank , Lowerparel Account name: Roti Foundation Mumbai *Call us* on 8655580001 *Website* www.rotibankindia.org *You can make a donation via Paytm also via our website* Thanks , Mumbai Roti Bank @rotibankfdn

