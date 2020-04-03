महिला सफाईकर्मी से बोली विद्या- मैडम थैंक्यू, देखिए दिल जीत लेने वाला Video

नई दिल्ली | कोरोना वायरस (coronavirus) के चलते पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन है, ऐसे में सभी अपने-अपने घरों से अपना काम कर रहे हैं। लेकिन डॉक्टर्स, पुलिसकर्मी और मीडियाकर्मी ये सभी अपने घरों से निकलकर कोरोना वायरस को हराने की जंग में लगे हुए हैं। इसके अलावा एक और प्रोफेशन के लोग इस जंग में साथ जुटे हुए हैं जिन्हें हम अक्सर भूल जाते हैं वो हैं सफाईकर्मी। हाल ही में विद्या बालन (Vidya Balan) ने ऐसे ही सड़क पर सफाई करने वाली एक सफाईकर्मी को धन्यवाद दिया। विद्या के इस वीडियो को लोग बेहद पसंद कर रहे हैं।
👏👏 Vidya Balan shouts out big thank you to a municipality worker from her balcony and we’re with her in thanking all other essential services workers without whom we are nothing 🙏🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #vidyabalan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
विद्या बालन ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें सफाईकर्मी सड़क से कूड़ा उठाती हुई दिखाई दे रही है और विद्या उन्हें अपनी बालकनी से पूकारती हैं। विद्या कहती हैं- मैडम.. मैडम.. थैंक्यू भगवान आपको खुश रखे। विद्या का ये वीडियो फैंस को खूब इंस्पायर कर रहा है।
#repost @balanvidya #twitter Now that we all are locked down & working from home, let's make this experience easier for everyone in d family. Let's lend a hand & help each other run d household. #SaathGharChalao or as @ttk_prestigesocial would say, "Jo apne ghar se kare pyaar, wo ghar chalaane se kaise kare inkaar." #caption #vidyabalan #help #home #helpingothers #helpeachother #helpothers #mom #family #ghar #stayhomestaysafe #quarantine
बता दें कि विद्या ने इससे पहले भी कई मोटिवेशनल वीडियोज शेयर किए हैं। विद्या ने घर की महिलाओं का हाथ बंटाने की अपील भी की है। उन्होंने कहा- घर बैठे-बैठे किसी एक का काम ना बढ़ाएं बल्कि उनका हाथ बटाएं क्योंकि जो अपने घर से करे प्यार वो घर चलाने से कैसे करें इंकार। विद्या से पहले भी कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स कोरोना वायरस की जंग के असली नायको को धन्यवाद कर चुके हैं।
