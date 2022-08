‘लाइगर’ के प्रमोशन के लिए ऑटो में पहुंचे विजय देवरकोंडा,भड़के लोग, कहा-'ऑटो, ट्रेन, चप्पल बंद करें दिखावा'

Dancing in slums of Mumbai

Wearing simple outfits, chappals

Travelling in local trains

And now this ✨



Rowdy dedication towards his character played in the movie ❤️@TheDeverakonda 👑

8 Days More To Witness All His Work #VijayDeverakonda || #LIGER #LigerHuntsFromAug25th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eqacHyhaV3