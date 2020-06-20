Big boss कंटेंस्टेंट विकास ने लगाए रोते हुए आरोप, बोले मेरी जिंदगी खराब कर दी

विकास गुप्ता ने लगाए आरोप, बोले मेरी जिंदगी खराब कर
बिग बॉस 11 कंटेंस्टेंट विकास गुप्ता का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें वे टीवी के कुछ कलाकारों पर गंभीर आरोप लगा रहे हैं । वे कह रहे हैं कि उन्होंने उनकी जिंदगी को नर्क बना दिया है। इस वीडियो में बोलते नजर आ रहे हैं कि मैं इतना भी बुरा नहीं हूं जितना कि लोग मुझे समझते हैं ।एक 14 -15 साल के बच्चे का वीडियो देखा जो मेरे ऊपर बनाया गया है । उसे देखने के बाद लगा कि अब सच सबको बताना जरूरी है।
विकास ने यह वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर पोस्ट किया है। इसके कैप्शन में उन्होंने लिखा है। 'कभी पीछे नहीं हटना, उन लोगों ने मेरा जीवन नर्क बना दिया है। मेरे बारे में अफवाह फैलाने से लेकर मुझ पर कई आरोप लगाकर केरियर को तबाह करने के लिए । मैं एक एक कर उन सभी लोगों को सामने लाऊंगा। जिन्होंने मेरे जीवन को नर्क बना दिया है।
View this post on Instagram
This is what made something snap on me . To call out to the evil people who have made my life a hell everyday. From spreading rumours about me to accusing me of killing a boy , too randomly making allegation of molestation to destroying careers . I am calling out to these people one by one and if this is true I deserve to be jail and if it’s not then what . What do these people get for making my life a living hell for the last few years . Form to the police . Only defamation charges that also fight the case #vikasgupta #Shilpashinde #priyanksharma #parthsamthaan I won’t even mentions the other names because they are doing it to get famous at expense of ruining me. Before you all decide to torture me to this extend i will make sure you all are unmasked so you can never hurt anyone else .
View this post on Instagram
Every person who is responsible for putting a dent in your life and isn’t taking onus of it. Dont cover the dent. Don’t be afraid of people seeing the dent. #Callthemout People will know you are a good driver and the dent wasn’t your fault and you will be surprised they just might help get it repaired cause they will know you are trust worthy. #Callthemout face your fears , wipe your tears and do what is right. my name is #VikasGupta and have been subjected to a lot of bullying , defamation and targeted for things that is not my fault. I am starting the process of cleaning my life of lies and will accept the truth as it is without the intention of hurting others. #parthsamthaan Do what is right and Truth. For everyone Thankyou for every message , comment , tweet supporting this drive to clean my life. It has given me double the strength . #SpeakUp #bebrave