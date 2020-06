Sushant ने की थी फिल्म 'केदारनाथ' की शूटिंग के दौरान Sara की काफी मदद, एक्ट्रेस ने की जमकर तारीफ

View this post on Instagram

🔊🔊 I don't think I would have been able to do any of it without Sushant... said Sara as she talked about how helpful Sushant had been to support her all the time when they were filming her debut film aka Kedarnath. Sushant knew that she was still polishing up her Hindi... Sara said "Inhone pehle hi kaha tha ki mere se hindi mein hi baat karna" and wraps it upwith saying "Inhone bohot bohot madad ki meri"❤️ And when everyone starts praising him, Sushant Singh Rajput humbly says "With honesty, gratitude is all I have" Dayyyumm suchcha sweet guy 😞 RIP SSR... 🙏🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses