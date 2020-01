10 साल पहले इस एक्ट्रेस ने सलमान के साथ की थी पहली मूवी, अब मिला बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवॉर्ड

View this post on Instagram

This happened last night ... 22nd January 2020. Best Actress Award for Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele at the Rajasthan International Film Festival. My very first award in the Hindi film industry after 10years exactly on the very same day as I became a part of this industry and awarded from the very city where my first film VEER was shot, JAIPUR RAJASTHAN. Congratulations to the entire team of Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele ... it’s all your hardwork. Thank you @harishvyas22 Sir for believing in me. Thank you @faroukhmistry Sir for creating magic in every frame. Thank you @mr_rakeshrawat for coming on board as a great help. Lastly thank you @theanshumanjha for making me a part of this film, somewhere I feel I left you with no choice 🤪 Thank you to the jury of @riffjaipur and all those who showered their love upon me and made this award possible ... I dedicate this award to you all ❤️ A very special thank you to my dear friend @sunil_s_bohra sir whom I really look up to and is the man who urged me to meet the makers of hum Bhi Akele , Tum bhi akele. Thank you Rajasthan International Film Festival 2020 for receiving me so well. #BestActress #HumBhiAkeleTumBhiAkele #22ndJan2020 #RajasthanInternationalFilmFestival2020 #RIFF2020 #Grateful #Blessed #ZareenKhan