जंगल में सीसीएफ,डीएफओ के काफिले पर हमला, जान बचाकर निकले अफसर

- पुलिस के वाहनों के कांच फोड़े

- जंगल का निरीक्षण करने आए थे अफसर

CCF, DFO's convoy attacked in the forest, officers escaped after saving their lives,CCF, DFO's convoy attacked in the forest, officers escaped after saving their lives,CCF, DFO's convoy attacked in the forest, officers escaped after saving their lives