Agnipath योजना के Support में कॉरपोरेट वर्ग: आनंद महिंद्रा ने किया अग्निवीरों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान, श्री श्री रविशंकर और रामदेव ने भी किया समर्थन

अग्निपथ योजना के समर्थन में अब देश का कॉरपोरेट वर्ग भी आगे आना शुरू हो गया है। महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा ने अग्निवीरों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान किया है। अग्निपथ योजना के आसपास हुई हिंसा से दुखी, महिंद्रा समूह के अध्यक्ष आनंद महिंद्रा ने सोमवार को "प्रशिक्षित और सक्षम" अग्निशामकों की भर्ती करने की घोषणा twitter पर की है। पर अब उनसे यहाँ ये पूछा जा रहा है कि वे इन अग्निवीरों को पोस्ट कौन सी देंगे?

 

 

जयपुर

Published: June 20, 2022 11:05:41 am

देश भर में अग्निपथ योजना को लेकर जारी बवाल के बीच आनंद महिंद्रा ने इस योजना का समर्थन किया है। आनंद महिंद्ना ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि, 'मैं अग्निपथ योजना को लेकर हुई हिंसा से दुखी हूँ। जब पिछले साल इस योजना को पेश किया गया था, तो मैंने जो कहा था और मैं फिर उस बात को दोहराता हूं कि चार साल बाद लौट कर अग्निवीरों का अनुशासन और कौशल उन्हें रोजगार पाने के काबिल बना देगा।' उन्होंने आगे tweet में लिखा है कि - महिंद्रा समूह ऐसे प्रशिक्षित, सक्षम युवाओं की भर्ती के अवसर का स्वागत करता है।
agniveer_corporate.jpg
अग्निवीर जैसी सैन्य सेवा योजना अति उत्तम: श्री श्री रविशंकर

आध्यात्मिक गुरु श्री श्री रविशंकर ने भी सेना में भर्ती की नई योजना अग्निपथ को युवाओं के लिए बेहतरीन मौक़ा बताते हुए ट्वीट किया है। रविशंकर ने इस मौके पर किए गए ट्वीट में कहा है कि, ''दुनिया भर में, यहाँ तक कि स्विट्ज़रलैंड और सिंगापुर जैसे छोटे देशों में भी, एक से दो वर्ष सेना में सर्विस देना अनिवार्य है। इनकी तुलना में भारत की अग्निवीर जैसी सैन्य सेवा योजना अति उत्तम है...देश की रक्षा के लिए समर्पित और त्याग के मनोभाव से निकले हुए युवाओं के लिए यह एक सुअवसर है। बहकावे में न आएं, इसे ठीक ठीक समझें और मिलने वाली सुविधाओं और प्रक्षिशण से स्व तथा राष्ट्र का हित करें!''
विरोध करने वालों को बताया देशद्रोही

वहीं, बाबा रामदेव ने योजना का विरोध कर रहे लोगों को देशद्रोही तक करार दिया है। मोदी सरकार की स्कीम अग्निपथ के समर्थन में बाबा रामदेव बोले कि ऐसे लोग गांधी जी के अहिंसा मार्ग वाले देश के नागरिक नहीं हैं। ये राष्ट्रविरोधी हैं, क्योंकि ये हमारी राष्ट्रीय संपत्ति को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। गुजरात पहुंचे रामदेव बोले कि अग्निवीर तैयार करने की स्कीम सरकार ने सोच समझकर तैयार की है। इससे सेना और देश दोनों का भला होगा। उनका कहना था कि स्कीम का विरोध क्यों हो रहा है ये बात वो नहीं समझ पा रहे हैं। उनका कहना था कि हिंसा और प्रदर्शन तत्काल प्रभाव से रुकना चाहिए।
पूरे देश में हो रहा विरोध
14 जून को अग्निपथ योजना की घोषणा के बाद दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, हरियाणा, तेलंगाना, ओडिशा सहित विभिन्न राज्यों में विरोध प्रदर्शन देखे जा रहे हैं। पश्चिम बंगाल, मध्य प्रदेश, पंजाब, झारखंड और असम में भी इसका विरोध देखा जा रहा है। जैसे ही कुछ जगहों पर आंदोलन तेज हुआ, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने गाड़ियों में आग लगा दी, वाहनों को आग लगा दी और निजी और सार्वजनिक दोनों संपत्तियों को नुकसान पहुंचाया गया है।
