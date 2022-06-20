Agnipath योजना के Support में कॉरपोरेट वर्ग: आनंद महिंद्रा ने किया अग्निवीरों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान, श्री श्री रविशंकर और रामदेव ने भी किया समर्थन

Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management https://t.co/iE5DtMAQvY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022

Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022