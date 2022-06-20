Agnipath योजना के Support में कॉरपोरेट वर्ग: आनंद महिंद्रा ने किया अग्निवीरों के लिए बड़ा ऐलान, श्री श्री रविशंकर और रामदेव ने भी किया समर्थन

दुनिया भर में, यहाँ तक की स्विट्ज़रलैंड व सिंगापुर जैसे छोटे देशो में भी, एक से दो वर्ष सेना में सर्विस देना अनिवार्य है। इनकी तुलना में भारत की नयी सैन्य सेवा योजना अति उत्तम है। @narendramodi @PMOIndia @rajnathsingh @HMOIndia #Agneepath (1/2)— Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) June 19, 2022
देश की रक्षा के लिए समर्पित और त्याग के मनोभाव से निकले हुए युवाओ के लिए यह एक सुअवसर है। बहकावे में न आये, इसे ठीक ठीक समझे और मिलने वाली सुविधाओं और प्रक्षिशण से स्व तथा राष्ट्र का हित करे! @narendramodi @PMOIndia @rajnathsingh @HMOIndia #Agneepath (2/2)— Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) June 19, 2022
Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management https://t.co/iE5DtMAQvY— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022
पूरे देश में हो रहा विरोध
Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 20, 2022