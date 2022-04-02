एक्टर राजकुमार राव के पैन कार्ड से किसी और ने लिया लोन, देखिए अपने पैन कार्ड से जुड़ी जानकारी

एक्टर राजकुमार राव के पैन कार्ड का किसी और ने 2500 का लोन ले लिया है। इसके बारे में उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए जानकारी दी कि मेरे पैन कार्ड का दुरुपयोग किया गया है और मेरे नाम पर 2500 रुपये का छोटा सा लोन लिया गया है। जिससे मेरा सिबिल स्कोर प्रभावित हुआ है।
Updated: April 02, 2022 03:35:39 pm
देखें अपने पैन कार्ड से जुड़ी जानकारी
#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this.— Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 2, 2022
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
मल्टीमीडिया
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें