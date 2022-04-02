scriptSomeone else took loan from Rajkumar Rao PAN card Know about your PAN | एक्टर राजकुमार राव के पैन कार्ड से किसी और ने लिया लोन, देखिए अपने पैन कार्ड से जुड़ी जानकारी | Patrika News

एक्टर राजकुमार राव के पैन कार्ड से किसी और ने लिया लोन, देखिए अपने पैन कार्ड से जुड़ी जानकारी

एक्टर राजकुमार राव के पैन कार्ड का किसी और ने 2500 का लोन ले लिया है। इसके बारे में उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए जानकारी दी कि मेरे पैन कार्ड का दुरुपयोग किया गया है और मेरे नाम पर 2500 रुपये का छोटा सा लोन लिया गया है। जिससे मेरा सिबिल स्कोर प्रभावित हुआ है।

Updated: April 02, 2022 03:35:39 pm

बॉलीवुड एक्टर राजकुमार राव फ्रॉड के शिकार हो गए हैं। यह फ्रॉड उनके पैन कार्ड के द्वारा हुआ है। जिसके बारे में उन्होंने क्रेडिट इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो इंडिया लिमिटेड (CIBIL) को टैग करते हुए ट्वीट किया और अपने साथ हुए फ्रॉड की जानकारी दी। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने CIBIL से इसे ठीक करने और एहतियाती कदम उठाने के लिए कहा है। राजकुमार राव के पैन कार्ड के जरिए 25 सौ रूपए का लोन लिया गया है। जिससे उनके CIBIL पर भी असर पड़ा है।
someone-else-took-loan-from-rajkumar-rao-pan-card-know-about-your-pan.jpg
देखें अपने पैन कार्ड से जुड़ी जानकारी
देश में लगातार ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन बढ़ रहा है उसी के साथ साईबर अपराधी भी फ्रॉड करने के नए-नए तरीके अपना रहे हैं। इससे बचने के लिए आपको सतर्क रहना होगा। इसके साथ ही अगर आप जानना चाह रहे हैं कि आपके पैन कार्ड से तो किसी ने लोन या क्रेडिट कार्ड नहीं लिया है तो इसके लिए आपको अपना क्रेडिट स्कोर चेक करना चाहिए। क्रेडिट स्कोर में आपके द्वारा लिए गए सभी लोन और क्रेडिट कार्ड के बारे में सभी जानकारी होती है।
newsletter

Abhishek Kumar Tripathi

Home / Business

अगली खबर

right-arrow

Top 10 richest man of the world: 100 बिलियन डॉलर क्लब में शामिल हुए गौतम अडानी

Top 10 richest man of the world: 100 बिलियन डॉलर क्लब में शामिल हुए गौतम अडानी

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
जल्द शनि कुंभ समेत इन राशियों का हाल करेंगे बेहाल, ये है बड़ी वजह
2
नॉनवेज खाने के शौकीनों को झटका, यूपी में 10 अप्रैल तक बंद रहेंगी मीट की सभी दुकानें
3
शस्त्र के शौकीनों के लिए बड़ी खबर, नई आधुनिक रिवॉल्वर 'प्रहार' हुई लॉन्च, जानें खासियत व कीमत
4
हो जाइये तैयार! 6 अप्रैल को Tata लॉन्च करेगी जबरदस्त Electric Car, कम कीमत में मिलेगी 400Km की ड्राइविंग रेंज
5
पापी ग्रह राहु मेष, वृषभ और कन्या राशि वालों को करेगा परेशान, इन उपायों से मिलेगी राहत
6
कल से बंद हो जाएगी शराब की दुकानें, 50 करोड़ रूपए बकाया से बढ़ी परेशानी

शानदार खबरें

1500 साल बाद हिन्दू नववर्ष पर बना दुर्लभ योग, शनि होंगे राजा तो गुरु मंत्री, 3 राशि वालों को मिलेगा फायदा
1500 साल बाद हिन्दू नववर्ष पर बना दुर्लभ योग, शनि होंगे राजा तो गुरु मंत्री, 3 राशि वालों को मिलेगा फायदा
अप्रैल में शनि मकर से कुंभ राशि में करेंगे प्रवेश, इन राशियों के उजड़े जीवन में आएगी बहार!
अप्रैल में शनि मकर से कुंभ राशि में करेंगे प्रवेश, इन राशियों के उजड़े जीवन में आएगी बहार!
155 रुपये की EMI और 15 घंटे बिना बिजली से चलने वाले ये हैं खास फैन, अब गर्मी कटेगी आराम से
155 रुपये की EMI और 15 घंटे बिना बिजली से चलने वाले ये हैं खास फैन, अब गर्मी कटेगी आराम से
राहु-केतु का मेष-तुला राशियों में महा-गोचर जल्द, किनकी खुलेगी किस्मत?
राहु-केतु का मेष-तुला राशियों में महा-गोचर जल्द, किनकी खुलेगी किस्मत?
स्वप्न शास्त्र: नवरात्र में आ जाएं ऐसे सपने तो समझिए मां अम्बे हैं आप पर मेहरबान, जल्द मिल सकती है खुशखबरी
स्वप्न शास्त्र: नवरात्र में आ जाएं ऐसे सपने तो समझिए मां अम्बे हैं आप पर मेहरबान, जल्द मिल सकती है खुशखबरी
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

IPL 2022 : कब-कहां किनके बीच होगा मुकाबला, डेट-टाइमिंग से लेकर वेन्यू तक जानें IPL 15 का पूरा शेड्यूलIPL 2022 POINTS TABLEप्यार में जिस दोस्त से शादी के लिए जेंडर बदलकर 'रवि' से बना 'रिया', अब प्रेमी दोस्त हुआ रफूचक्करपापी ग्रह राहु मेष, वृषभ और कन्या राशि वालों को करेगा परेशान, इन उपायों से मिलेगी राहतशराब के शौकीन के लिए जरूरी खबर... बंद हुए शराब के पव्वे, नए प्रस्ताव पर सरकार ने लगाई मुहरसर्वगुण संपन्न होती हैं इन नाम की लड़कियां, पति के जीवन में लाती हैं सुख-समृद्धिहो जाइये तैयार! 6 अप्रैल को Tata लॉन्च करेगी जबरदस्त Electric Car, कम कीमत में मिलेगी 400Km की ड्राइविंग रेंजसुरा प्रेमियों के लिए खुशखबरी, 10 से 50 रुपए तक सस्ती हुई शराब, नई दरें लागू

बड़ी खबरें

Omicron Variant से मुकाबले के लिए जरूरी कोरोना वैक्सीन का बूस्टर डोज, NIV की रिसर्च में बड़ा दावानए मुकाम पर भारत-नेपाल की दोस्ती, सौर परियोजना को लेकर हुआ बड़ा समझौता, नेपाल में लॉन्च किया RuPay कार्डहरियाणा के मंत्री अनिल बिज का पंजाब की 'आप' सरकार पर तीखा हमला, बताया धोखे से पैदा हुई पार्टीभारत-नेपाल के बीच ट्रेन सेवा शुरू, पासपोर्ट दिखाना होगा अनिवार्य? जानिए और कौन से दस्तावेज हैं मान्यगर्मी ने तोड़ा 121 साल का रिकॉर्ड, मार्च में सबसे ज्यादा रहा सूरज का सितम, IMD ने लू को लेकर जारी किया अलर्टखालिस्तानी प्रोपेगेंडा ब्रिटेन में नहीं चलेगा, खालिस्तानी समर्थक टीवी चैनल का license हुआ रद्ददिल्ली में शराब की कीमतों में छूट का दौर फिर से शुरू, इस बार सरकार दे रही बड़ा डिस्काउंटTop 10 richest man of the world: 100 बिलियन डॉलर क्लब में शामिल हुए गौतम अडानी
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.