Air Force: एयर फोर्स के रिटायर्ड अफसर की हत्या या फिर हादसे में मौत

रैनीखेड़ा के पास करीब बीस फीट गहरी खाई में रविवार सुबह आठ बजे भोपाल के तिरुपति होम्स निवासी वायु सेना के सेवानिवृत्त अफसर का शव कार के अंदर मिला है।

By: babanrao pathe

Updated: 28 Dec 2020, 09:06 AM IST

छिंदवाड़ा. रैनीखेड़ा के पास करीब बीस फीट गहरी खाई में रविवार सुबह आठ बजे भोपाल के तिरुपति होम्स निवासी वायु सेना के सेवानिवृत्त अफसर का शव कार के अंदर मिला है। शव आग से झुलसा हुआ है, लेकिन कार में आग नहीं लगी है। पुलिस प्राथमिक जांच में मौत को संदिग्ध मान रही है। फिलहाल मर्ग कायम कर छानबीन की जा रही है।

माहुलझिर थाना पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार तिरुपति होम्स निवासी वायुसेना से सेवानिवृत्त अफसर राजेश (53) पिता प्रहलाद साहू के माता-पिता सहित अन्य रिश्तेदार छिंदवाड़ा में रहते हैं। रविवार सुबह राजेश साहू का शव कार क्रमांक एएस 01 बीबी 8102 में रैनीखेड़ा और आडोटोरिया के बीच बीस फीट गहरी खाई में मिला। शव जला हुआ है, लेकिन कार में आग नहीं लगी जिसके कारण राजेश साहू की मौत पर संदेह उत्पन्न हो रहा है। पुलिस की प्राथमिक जांच में सामने आ रहा है कि राजेश साहू परिवार के सदस्यों से मिलने के लिए छिंदवाड़ा आ रहे थे, लेकिन मौत की वजह का अभी तक खुलासा नहीं हो पाया है। फिलहाल पूरे मामले में संदेह बना हुआ है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिवार के सदस्यों को सौंप दिया गया है। पुलिस भोपाल से भी जानकारी जुटा रही है, कि राजेश साहू वहां से कब और किन लोगों के साथ क्या कहकर निकले थे। बताया जा रहा है कि रिटायर्ड अफसर का नाम छिंदवाड़ा शहर में काफी चर्चा में रहा है। चर्चित काण्ड से अफसर का नाम जुड़ा हुआ था।

पुलिस अधीक्षक पहुंचे माहुलझिर
प्रकरण की गम्भीरता को देखते हुए पुलिस अधीक्षक विवेक अग्रवाल रविवार शाम को माहुलझिर थाना पहुंचे। थाना प्रभारी और स्टॉफ से चर्चा करने के बाद उन्होंने घटना स्थल भी देखा। बताया जा रहा है कि पुलिस अधीक्षक अग्रवाल ने प्रकरण को गम्भीरता से लेते हुए सूक्ष्म जांच के निर्देश प्रभारी टीआइ मयंक उइके को दिए हैं। पुलिस इस मामले में एफएसएल जांच टीम की भी मदद ले रही है। जांच के लिए विशेष दल का गठन किया गया है।

