Chhindwara police: छिंदवाड़ा पुलिस ने पैतालीस लोगों के करीब 17 लाख रुपए बचाए, कैसे पढ़ें यह खबर

छिंदवाड़ा. ऑनलाइन खरीदी करने से लेकर रुपयों का लेनदेन हर व्यक्ति के जीवन का हिस्सा बन चुका है। आम लोगों के बैंक खातों में जमा राशि पर हमेशा ठगों की निगाह बनी रहती है। एक छोटी सी चूक की वजह से जीवन भर की जमा पूंजी ठगों के हाथों में पहुंच जाती है। हालांकि समय रहते शिकायत हुई तो साइबर सेल की टीम प्रार्थी को उसकी राशि दिलाने में भी कामयाब रहती है।
बैंक अधिकारी बनकर, लॉटरी लगने के नाम पर और ऑनलाइन खरीदी के लिए इस्तेमाल किए जा रहे विभिन्न ई कॉमर्स कम्पनियों के कस्टमर केयर अधिकारी बनकर धोखाधड़ी करना आम बात हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा भी ठगों के पास कई तरीके हैं जिसमें फंसाकर वे भोले भाले लोगों की जमा पूंजी हड़प लेते हैं। जिलेभर के थानों और पुलिस चौकी से जिला मुख्यालय पर स्थित साइबर सेल के पास कई तरह की धोखाधड़ी से जुड़ी शिकायत पहुंचती है। कुछ लोग सीधे साइबर सेल के पास पहुंचकर शिकायत करते हैं। सबसे खास बात यह है कि धोखाधड़ी का शिकार हुए लोगों में सबसे अधिक संख्या शिक्षित और नौकरीपेशा की है। पढ़े लिखे लोग ऐसा कदम उठाते हैं जिससे उन्हें आर्थिक नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ता है। टीम का प्रयास होता है कि हर मामले सुलझ जाएं, लेकिन कुछ प्रकरण ऐसे भी होते हैं जिनमें देरी हो जाती है या फिर किसी और कारण से सुलझ नहीं पाते। इस सब के बीच छिंदवाड़ा की साइबर सेल टीम ने पिछले छह माह में कई बड़े साइबर से जुड़े अपराधों का निराकरण किया है।
सोलह लाख रुपए लुटने से बचाए साइबर सेल की टीम ने बीते छह माह में साइबर से जुड़ी धोखाधड़ी के 45 प्रकरण सुलझाए हैं। सभी प्रार्थियों के खातों में कुल 16 लाख 56 हजार 374 रुपए वापस आ चुके हैं। साइबर अपराध से बचने के लिए यह आवश्यक है कि किसी भी अनजान व्यक्ति को फोन पर बैंक एकाउंट, आधार कार्ड और पैन कार्ड, ओटीपी सहित अन्य गोपनीय जानकारी न बताएं। किसी भी तरह के लालच देने वाली स्कीम के जाल में न फंसे। -विवेक अग्रवाल, एसपी, छिंदवाड़ा
4 people and 24 people in the village went viral suffering from malaria.Admitted to NICU newborn baby could not be savedair bags saved the lifeanti-people policy of the common peopleBegusarai: Minister Lalan Singh's aircraft narrowly savedbetul-ChhindwaraShow More
4 people and 24 people in the village went viral suffering from malaria.Admitted to NICU newborn baby could not be savedair bags saved the lifeanti-people policy of the common peopleBegusarai: Minister Lalan Singh's aircraft narrowly savedbetul-ChhindwaraCentral School No.1 Chhindwarachhindwarachhindwara newsChhindwara accidentChhindwara collegechhindwara crime newschhindwara local newsChhindwara newschhindwara News headlines from Madhya Pradesh Patrikachhindwara News headlines from Madhya Pradesh Patrika. Get local news updates from chhindwara City on businesschhindwara news in hindichhindwara Newspaperchhindwara newspaper hindichhindwara patrika newschhindwara policeclean chhindwaraCollector ChhindwaraCrime in Chhindwaradistance bitween chhindwara to sounsarDistrict Hospital Hostel ChhindwaraFishermen saved the lives of studentGrabbed land from poor people: enter crime on the order of 35 peoplehanuman saved laxman lifeHema malini saved two child's lifeholi special train. chhindwara railwayhosangabad-ChhindwaraIn Saunsar district Chhindwarain chhindwarain front of the people of more than two dozen people of Dalhadev Mohallaindians saved in Yamanlatest chhindwara news hindilatest news chhindwara patrikaManamerjee's in the municipality] Alam is not less than a problem for the common people; On the day when people are facing problems due to the problems of the Napa officemany people injured in two people fight in IndiaMinister Lalan Singh's aircraft narrowly savedmother-daughter savedmp news.patrika news.chhindwara newsMS Dhoni saved Virat Kohli from being droppedNagar Palika Chhindwara Chhindwara Newsnew action in Chhindwaraparrot saved familyPolicemen saved young boy who tried to commit suicideRajmata Scindhia Girl's College Chhindwarasavedsaved 1200 acressaved husbandsaved husband lifethe water level in ChhindwaraTwo savedwoman shot saved by locket