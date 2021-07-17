Chhindwara police: छिंदवाड़ा पुलिस ने पैतालीस लोगों के करीब 17 लाख रुपए बचाए, कैसे पढ़ें यह खबर

ऑनलाइन खरीदी करने से लेकर रुपयों का लेनदेन हर व्यक्ति के जीवन का हिस्सा बन चुका है।

By: babanrao pathe

Published: 17 Jul 2021, 09:46 AM IST

Chhindwara police: छिंदवाड़ा पुलिस ने पैतालीस लोगों के करीब 17 लाख रुपए बचाए, कैसे पढ़ें यह खबर
छिंदवाड़ा पुलिस ने पैतालीस लोगों के करीब 17 लाख रुपए बचाए, कैसे पढ़ें यह खबर

छिंदवाड़ा. ऑनलाइन खरीदी करने से लेकर रुपयों का लेनदेन हर व्यक्ति के जीवन का हिस्सा बन चुका है। आम लोगों के बैंक खातों में जमा राशि पर हमेशा ठगों की निगाह बनी रहती है। एक छोटी सी चूक की वजह से जीवन भर की जमा पूंजी ठगों के हाथों में पहुंच जाती है। हालांकि समय रहते शिकायत हुई तो साइबर सेल की टीम प्रार्थी को उसकी राशि दिलाने में भी कामयाब रहती है।

बैंक अधिकारी बनकर, लॉटरी लगने के नाम पर और ऑनलाइन खरीदी के लिए इस्तेमाल किए जा रहे विभिन्न ई कॉमर्स कम्पनियों के कस्टमर केयर अधिकारी बनकर धोखाधड़ी करना आम बात हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा भी ठगों के पास कई तरीके हैं जिसमें फंसाकर वे भोले भाले लोगों की जमा पूंजी हड़प लेते हैं। जिलेभर के थानों और पुलिस चौकी से जिला मुख्यालय पर स्थित साइबर सेल के पास कई तरह की धोखाधड़ी से जुड़ी शिकायत पहुंचती है। कुछ लोग सीधे साइबर सेल के पास पहुंचकर शिकायत करते हैं। सबसे खास बात यह है कि धोखाधड़ी का शिकार हुए लोगों में सबसे अधिक संख्या शिक्षित और नौकरीपेशा की है। पढ़े लिखे लोग ऐसा कदम उठाते हैं जिससे उन्हें आर्थिक नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ता है। टीम का प्रयास होता है कि हर मामले सुलझ जाएं, लेकिन कुछ प्रकरण ऐसे भी होते हैं जिनमें देरी हो जाती है या फिर किसी और कारण से सुलझ नहीं पाते। इस सब के बीच छिंदवाड़ा की साइबर सेल टीम ने पिछले छह माह में कई बड़े साइबर से जुड़े अपराधों का निराकरण किया है।

सोलह लाख रुपए लुटने से बचाए
साइबर सेल की टीम ने बीते छह माह में साइबर से जुड़ी धोखाधड़ी के 45 प्रकरण सुलझाए हैं। सभी प्रार्थियों के खातों में कुल 16 लाख 56 हजार 374 रुपए वापस आ चुके हैं। साइबर अपराध से बचने के लिए यह आवश्यक है कि किसी भी अनजान व्यक्ति को फोन पर बैंक एकाउंट, आधार कार्ड और पैन कार्ड, ओटीपी सहित अन्य गोपनीय जानकारी न बताएं। किसी भी तरह के लालच देने वाली स्कीम के जाल में न फंसे।
-विवेक अग्रवाल, एसपी, छिंदवाड़ा

4 people and 24 people in the village went viral suffering from malaria. Admitted to NICU newborn baby could not be saved air bags saved the life anti-people policy of the common people Begusarai: Minister Lalan Singh's aircraft narrowly saved betul-Chhindwara
Show More
babanrao pathe Reporting
और पढ़े

related story

ek vivah aisa bhi मायका बना ससुराल, जेठ ने किया बहू का कन्यादान
ek vivah aisa bhi मायका बना ससुराल, जेठ ने किया बहू का कन्यादान
College: कार्यक्रम में मंत्री ने कही यह बात, 25 हजार ने कराया पंजीयन
College: कार्यक्रम में मंत्री ने कही यह बात, 25 हजार ने कराया पंजीयन
Good news: देश में पहली बार यहां से शुरु होगी ब्रॉडगेज मेट्रो, पढ़ें पूरी खबर
Good news: देश में पहली बार यहां से शुरु होगी ब्रॉडगेज मेट्रो, पढ़ें पूरी खबर
कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में 13 बच्चों ने खोए अपने माता-पिता
कोरोना की दूसरी लहर में 13 बच्चों ने खोए अपने माता-पिता
टीकाकरण में बनाया रिकॉर्ड
टीकाकरण में बनाया रिकॉर्ड
Education: जिले में 700 से अधिक बच्चे हो चुके ‘आउट ऑफ स्कूल’
Education: जिले में 700 से अधिक बच्चे हो चुके ‘आउट ऑफ स्कूल’

अब पाइए अपने शहर ( Chhindwara News in Hindi) सबसे पहले पत्रिका वेबसाइट पर | Hindi News अपने मोबाइल पर पढ़ने के लिए डाउनलोड करें Patrika Hindi News App, Hindi Samachar की ताज़ा खबरें हिदी में अपडेट पाने के लिए लाइक करें Patrika फेसबुक पेज

हमारी वेबसाइट पर कंटेंट का प्रयोग जारी रखकर आप हमारी गोपनीयता नीति और कूकीज नीति से सहमत होते हैं।
OK
Ad Block is Banned