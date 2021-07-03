Congress: कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना, कही यह बड़ी बात

जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष विश्वनाथ ओक्टे ने नर्सेस के धरना आंदोलन स्थल पर पहुंचकर उनकी समस्याओं को सुना।

By: babanrao pathe

Published: 03 Jul 2021, 11:37 AM IST

छिंदवाड़ा. जिला मुख्यालय में अपने उच्च वेतनमान एवं अन्य महत्वपूर्ण मांगों को लेकर दूसरे दिन जारी नर्सेस की बेमियादी हड़ताल को लेकर शुक्रवार को जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष विश्वनाथ ओक्टे ने नर्सेस के धरना आंदोलन स्थल पर पहुंचकर उनकी समस्याओं को सुना। प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ व जिले के सांसद नकुलनाथ तक उनकी जायज मांगों को जल्द पहुंचाने एवं वस्तुस्थिति से अवगत कराने का आश्वासन दिया।

अपनी मांगों को लेकर जिला अस्पताल में पदस्थ लगभग 200 नर्सेस और जीएनटी छात्राएं इस आंदोलन में शामिल है इन सभी के हड़ताल में सम्मिलित होने पर जिला चिकित्सालय की व्यवस्थाएं लडखड़़ा गई है। अपनी जायज मांगों को लेकर हड़तालरत नर्सेस एवं अन्य हड़ताली स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को अपने उन मरीजों की चिंता है जो उनके भरोसे हैं, लेकिन प्रदेश सरकार को इनकी चिंता नहीं है जो हड़ताली इनके भरोसे हैं। जारी हड़ताल की विस्तृत जानकारी प्राप्त करने के बाद जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष विश्वनाथ ओक्टे ने धरना स्थल पर पहुंचकर नर्सेस की समस्याओं को सुना तथा उन्हें इस बात के लिए आश्वस्त भी किया कि उनकी मांगों को लेकर प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष एवं छिंदवाड़ा विधायक कमलनाथ विधानसभा एवं सांसद नकुलनाथ सांसद लोकसभा में अपनी आवाज उठाएंगे। आंदोलन से जुड़ी जायज मंागों को लेकर उनकी पूर्ति के लिए सार्थक प्रयास किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान प्रदेश सरकार की नीति एवं नियत में फर्क है। धरना स्थल पर शहर अध्यक्ष पंकज शुक्ला ने भी अपनी उपस्थिति दी तथा पूरे प्रकरण की जानकारी उपलब्ध होने के बाद अपने वरिष्ठ नेताओं के निर्देशानुसार जारी आंदोलन के पक्ष में आगामी समय में उचित निर्णय लेने का आश्वासन दिया।

 

babanrao pathe Reporting
