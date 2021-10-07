Facilities: अवैध कॉलोनियों में सुविधाएं अधूरी दाम वसूल रहे पूरे

अवैध कारोबार और धोखाधड़ी की श्रेणी में बगैर डायवर्जन के प्लॉट को मनमानी कीमतों पर बेचना भी आता है।

By: babanrao pathe

07 Oct 2021

छिंदवाड़ा. अवैध कॉलोनी या फिर कृषि भूमि पर प्लॉट बनाकर बेचना ही धोखाधड़ी का हिस्सा नहीं है। अवैध कारोबार और धोखाधड़ी की श्रेणी में बगैर डायवर्जन के प्लॉट को मनमानी कीमतों पर बेचना भी आता है। सभी शासकीय अनुमति और डायवर्जन करने के बाद प्लॉट को बेचना नियमानुसार है और इसके दाम तुलनात्मक अधिक भी होंगे, लेकिन इन दिनों शहर में आम लोगों को महंगे दामों पर बैगर डायवर्जन वाले प्लॉट बेचे जा रहे हैं।

रहवासी प्लॉट हो या फिर व्यवसायिक सभी के दाम प्रॉपर्टी डीलर तय करता है। सुविधाएं हो या नहीं दाम उचे ही वसूले जाते हैं, क्योंकि इस पर शासन का कोई नियंत्रण नहीं है। वहीं दूसरी और चंद प्रॉपर्टी व्यवसायियों के बीच खरीद फरोख्त चल रही है जिसका फायदा उठाया जा रहा है। जिला मुख्यालय से लगे सोनपुर, रिंग रोड के चारों ओर बगैर डायवर्जन के प्लॉटिंग की जा रही है। सबसे पहली बात यह कि यह नियमों के खिलाफ है इसके बाद भी यहां ग्राहकों से महानगरों की जमीनों की तरह दाम वसूले जा रहे हैं। ग्राहक प्रॉपर्टी व्यवसायियों के झांसे में आकर अपनी खून पसीने की कमाई दांव पर लगा रहे हैं। छिंदवाड़ा में प्रॉपर्टी का गोरखधंधा चरम है। बात केवल अवैध कॉलोनियों की नहीं है, यहां प्लॉटिंग करने और शासकीय भूमि पर कब्जा कर उसके प्लॉट बेचने जैसे भी कई मामले प्रकाश में आ चुके हैं, बावजूद इसके जिम्मेदारों पर कोई असर नहीं हो रहा है। सोनपुर और उसके आस-पास के इलाके में अवैध प्लॉटिंग की जा रही है, लेकिन इससे न तो राजस्व विभाग को कोई फर्क पहुंच रहा और न ही नगर निगम के अमले पर असर हो रहा है। लोगों के साथ धोखाधड़ी हो जाएगी जिसके बाद प्रशासन कार्रवाई के लिए पहुंचेगा।

दाम ने निकाल दिया है आम लोगों दम
जिला मुख्यालय पर सबसे अधिक प्रॉपर्टी के दाम नागपुर रोड, परासिया रोड और फिर सिवनी रोड पर है। इसके बाद अन्य क्षेत्रों का नम्बर आता है। मुख्य मार्गों से लगी जमीनों के दाम अधिक होना तय है, लेकिन अंदर के हिस्सों में बन रही कॉलोनी और बेचे जा रहे प्लॉटों के दाम ने भी आम लोगों का दम निकाल दिया है। इसके पीछे की सबसे मुख्य वजह यह है कि प्रॉपर्टी व्यवसायी जमीन खरीदने के बाद वहां तमाम सुविधाओं का झांसा देकर प्लॉट बेचता है, लेकिन खरीदार को सुविधाएं वह नहीं मिलती जो बताई जाती है।

babanrao pathe Reporting
