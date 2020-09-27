Lok Adalat: ऑनलाइन लोक अदालत में सौ लोगों को मिला सीधा फायदा

छिंदवाड़ा. ऑनलाइन स्थाई एवं निरंतर लोक अदालतों का आयोजन करोनो के बीच भी किया जा रहा है। आपसी राजीनामा से प्रकरण का निराकरण करने का क्रम जारी है। लोक अदालत में न्यायालय के लंबित राजीनामा योग्य सिविल एवं आपराधिक प्रकरण, मोटर दुर्घटना क्षतिपूर्ति दावा के लंबित प्रकरणों का निराकरण शनिवार को किया गया है।
मप्र राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जबलपुर के निर्देशानुसार जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश तथा जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष बीएस भदौरिया के मार्गदर्शन में ऑनलाइन स्थायी एवं निरंतर लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। तहसील अन्तर्गत सिविल न्यायालय अमरवाड़ा, चौरई, जुन्नारदेव, पांढुर्ना परासिया एवं सौंसर के लिए स्थाई खण्डपीठों का गठन किया गया है, जिसमें एक अधिवक्ता सदस्य को सुलहकर्ता सदस्य के रूप में रखा गया। एके गोयल अपर जिला न्यायाधीश एवं सचिव जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण छिन्दवाड़ा ने बताया कि कोविड 19 के प्रभाव के चलते न्यायालय में लंबित प्रकरणों के निराकरण के लिए एक अनूठी पहल की गई है जिसका अच्छा प्रतिसाद मिल रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अधिनियम 1987 की धारा 19 के अधीन ऑनलाइन स्थाई एवं निरंतर लोक अदालत में जिले के न्यायालयों में लंबित राजीनामा योग्य 256 प्रकरण रेफर किए गए जिनमें से 36 प्रकरणों में राजीनामा के माध्यम से निराकरण किया है। कुल 18 लाख 6 हजार रुपए के अवार्ड पारित कर 100 व्यक्तियों को लाभान्वित किया गया है। सचिव जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण ने बताया कि उपरोक्त ऑनलाइन लोक अदालतों का आयोजन जिला मुख्यालय एवं तहसील सिविल न्यायालय के आपसी सामंजस्य व सहयोग से किया जा रहा है जिसमें न्यायालय में लंबित प्रकरणों का राजीनामा के माध्यम से ऑनलाईन निराकरण किया जा रहा है।
