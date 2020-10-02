Against police: पुलिस के खिलाफ खड़े हुए गांव के सैकड़ों लोग, क्या है वजह पढ़ें यह खबर

लावाघोघरी थाना में पदस्थ तीन पुलिसकर्मियों पर धगडिय़ा रैयत निवासी पांच लोगों के साथ मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है।

By: babanrao pathe

Updated: 02 Oct 2020, 07:43 AM IST

छिंदवाड़ा. लावाघोघरी थाना में पदस्थ तीन पुलिसकर्मियों पर धगडिय़ा रैयत निवासी पांच लोगों के साथ मारपीट करने का आरोप लगाया है। पीडि़तों ने गांव के लोगों के साथ गुरुवार को कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। मुख्य वनसंरक्षक को भी ज्ञापन सौंपकर मारपीट करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है।

कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचकर ग्रामीणों ने सौंपे ज्ञापन में उल्लेख किया है कि ग्राम धगडिया रैयत निवासी जयराम पिता गन्नू तुमडाम, तुलाराम तुमडाम, संजय कायदा, गोकूल अहके एवं अशोक धुर्वे के साथ पुलिसकर्मियों ने 30 सितम्बर को बुरी तरह मारपीट की जिससे एक युवक बेहोश होकर जमीन पर गिर पड़ा है। करीब आधा घण्टे बाद युवक को होश आया है। घायल युवक का आरोप है कि पुलिसकर्मियों ने उनके साथ जुआ खेलने का आरोप लगाते हुए मारपीट की है, जबकि वे लोग जुआ नहीं खेल रहे थे। जंगल में बकरी चरा रहे थे, इस दौरान लावाघोघरी थाना में पदस्थ तीन पुलिसकर्मी वहां पहुंचे और मारपीट शुरू कर दी है।

पांढुर्ना एसडीओपी को सौंपी जांच
प्रकरण में मैंने दोनों पक्ष को सुना है। दो लोगों के साथ मारपीट का मामला सामने आया है। दोनों को गम्भीर चोट नहीं आई है। टीम ने जुआफड़ पर दबिश दी थी, सही जानकारी नहीं देने पर यह स्थिति बनी है। मामले की जांच पांढुर्ना एसडीओपी को सौंपी गई है।
-विवेक अग्रवाल, एसपी, छिंदवाड़ा

babanrao pathe Reporting
