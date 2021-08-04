Accident: दुर्घटना से देर भली, क्यों कहते हैं ऐसा जानने के लिए पढ़ें यह खबर

छिंदवाड़ा. सड़क दुर्घटनाओं का आंकड़ा हर साल कम हो रहा है, लेकिन अभी भी स्थिति चिंताजनक ही बनी हुई है। स्थिति नियंत्रण के बाहर है। बीते साल जुलाई माह की तुलना इस बार के जुलाई माह से करने पर सामने आ रहा है कि दुर्घटनाएं कम हुई है। मौत के आंकड़ों में भी काफी अंतर है। पुलिस एक्सीडेंट की वजह भी लगातार तलाश रही है ताकी समय रहते खामियों को सुधारा जा सके।
जिले की कुछ सड़कों को छोड़ दें तो अधिकांश सड़कों की स्थिति काफी बेहतर है इसके बाद भी आए दिन दुर्घटनाएं हो रही है। बेसमय लोग एक्सीडेंट के कारण मारे जा रहे हैं, इसके बाद भी न तो वाहन चालकों में सुधार आ रहा है। पिछले एक माह के भीतर जिले में हुई दुर्घटनाओं की वजह पुलिस ने तलाशी है जिसमें सामने आया है कि लगभग सभी एक्सीडेंट के पीछे तेज रफ्तार और वाहन चालक द्वारा यातायात नियमों का पालन नहीं करना है। पुलिस की सख्ती और कार्रवाई का भी कम ही असर हो रहा। हालांकि राहत की बात सिर्फ इतनी है कि हर साल दुर्घटनाओं का आंकड़ा और मरने वालों की संख्या कम हो रही पर इस पर विराम नहीं लग रहा है। कुछ मामलों में सड़क पर फैली खामी भी दुर्घटना के लिए जिम्मेदार है। खामियों को सुधारने के लिए यातायात पुलिस सम्बंधित विभाग से कई बार पत्राचार भी कर चुका है, लेकिन कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा।
दुर्घटना की मुख्य वजह ट्रैफिक डीएसपी सुदेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में दुर्घटनाओं का आंकड़ा हर साल कम हो रहा है। वर्तमान में हो रही दुर्घटना की वजह तलाशने पर सामने आ रहा है कि पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट बंद होने के कारण लोग निजी वाहनों का सबसे अधिक इस्तेमाल कर रहे, जिसके कारण ट्रैफिक का दबाव बढ़ गया है। वहीं लोग यातायात के नियमों का पालन भी नहीं कर रहे हैं साथ ही तेज रफ्तार भी दुर्घटना का कारण बन रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि लोग यातायात नियमों के प्रति और जागरुक होंगे तो दुर्घटनाओं में स्वयं ही कमी आ जाएगी।
विवरण जुलाई 2020 (1 से 31) जुलाई 2021 (1 से 31) दुर्घटना 107 85
घायल 100 74
मृतक 30 28
