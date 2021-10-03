Property: एक प्लॉट कई लोगों को बेचकर प्रॉपर्टी व्यवसायी फरार

छिंदवाड़ा. प्रॉपर्टी व्यवसायी और कॉलोनाइजर आम लोगों को कई तरह से धोखा देते हैं। सरकारी नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाने के साथ ही एक ही प्लॉट कई लोगों को बेचने जैसे मामले आम हो गए हैं, हालांकि इस तरह के मामले चार से पांच साल पुराने हैं जो अभी सामने आ रहे। कुछ पीडि़त पुलिस के पास शिकायत करते हैं और कुछ लोग नहीं भी करते, इसके पीछे कई सारी वजह है।
शहर में ऐसे कई लोग है जिन्हें कुछ जालसाज प्रॉपर्टी व्यवसायी ने लाखों नहीं बल्कि करोड़ रुपए की चपत लगाई है। एक ही प्लॉट कई लोगों को बेच दिया गया और जिसने पहले कब्जा कर लिया आज वह निवास कर रहा है। पुलिस थाना में रिपोर्ट करने पर धोखाधड़ी का प्रकरण दर्ज किया जाता है और आरोपी कुछ माह जमानत पर बाहर आ जाएगा, लेकिन अगले व्यक्ति के रुपए फिर डूब जाएंगे इस डर से कई लोग रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं कराते। कुछ ऐसे भी पीडि़त है जिन्हें अपने नाम और इज्जत कर डर सता रहा है। इसका फायदा वे बदमाश उठा रहे हैं जिन्होंने एक दो नहीं बल्कि एक साथ कई लोगों को धोखा दिया है। पिछले कुछ सालों में इस तरह के मामले जिला मुख्यालय पर सबसे अधिक सामने आए हैं। कुछ प्रकरणों की शिकायत पुलिस के पास जांच है और कुछ मामलों में पुलिस के प्रयासों से पीडि़तों रुपए भी मिले हैं। इसके बाद भी धोखाधड़ी करने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई किया जाना बहुत आवश्यक है, क्योंकि ऐसे बदमाश कहीं न कहीं जमीन की खरीद फरोख्त के नाम पर धोखाधड़ी करते ही रहते हैं।
कोयलांचल से आकर शहर में कर रहे धोखाधड़ीएक ही प्लॉट और कई लोगों को बेचने के मामले में सबसे आगे कोयलांच क्षेत्र के प्रॉपर्टी व्यवसायी है। जिला मुख्यालय कई पीडि़त घूम रहे हैं, जिनके साथ बीते कुछ सालों में धोखाधड़ी हुई है, लेकिन प्रॉपर्टी व्यवसायी खुलेआम घूम रहे हैं। एकमुश्त लाखों रुपए लेने के बाद खरीदार को जगह पर न तो प्लॉट मिला है और न ही अभी तक रुपए मिले। साल 2015 का एक मामला हाल ही में सामने आया है।
